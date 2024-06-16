Submit Release
Van Halen helps to save North Carolina's cats

Sammy Hagar playing guitar

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Legendary Van Halen Front Man Sammy Hagar is helping to save North Carolina's cats!

MONROE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Former Front Man for Van Halen, Sammy Hagar, is helping to save North Carolina's cats.

Sammy Hagar is on tour this summer with The Best of All Worlds Tour. He will be joined by former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and Joe Satriani on guitar. They are playing in 28 cities and making a stop in the Carolinas to play July 19 in Charlotte at PNC Music Pavilion. Loverboy is the opening act.

Sammy was generous enough to donate show tickets and meet and greet passes to a local charity, Charlie's Angels Animal Sanctuary, Inc. Charlie's Angels is North Carolina's 1st and only NONPROFIT cat café. They adopt out their cats in Charlie's Cat Café on Main Street in Monroe, NC just outside of Charlotte.

The charity has placed the meet and greet passes and show tickets up for auction. So, if you ever wanted to meet Sammy Hagar here is your chance. All you have to do is win the bid.

For more information on the auction or the charity, visit CharliesAngelsNC.org

For more information of the upcoming tour, visit redrocker.com

