As Data Center Perfect Storm Looms, Olds Research Launches

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experienced HPC and high-end enterprise computing analyst Dan Olds is launching his new IT research firm, Olds Research, to address the broad and real challenges of the coming data center perfect storm.

“Computing requirements and demands for enterprises, governments, and other organizations are rocketing up at an unprecedented rate -- with the rush to AI lighting the match,” said Olds. “This is happening so fast that it is going to catch many data centers flat-footed as they face problems on every front including facilities, employee skills, and computing efficiency.”

Olds has been researching and analyzing the issues facing high-end computing users for more than 20 years and was inspired to create Old Research to fill a huge gap in the marketplace.

“I’m seeing a huge need for a trustworthy source of information and advice on how to address the coming issues that nearly every data center is going to face sooner or later,” said Olds. ”Every data center is different, and I have the deep experience and hard-won wisdom to help end users solve their most critical IT challenges.”

Olds Research is being built to illustrate what’s on the horizon and to highlight potential solutions and technologies that will help users cope with these unprecedented challenges.

Olds has for more than 15 years worked on a project that is directly attacking a critical aspect of the coming data center perfect storm – that of the large and difficult global IT skills gap. Olds founded and has been organizing the annual Winter Classic Invitational Student Cluster Competition since 2021. The event is a university competition that exclusively features Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) along with Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI). He has been the informal historian for other competitions including the annual SC, ISC, ASC (Asian Student Cluster competition) and the CHPC South Africa event.

Olds was formerly the Chief Research Officer for Intersect360 Research and previously led his own research firm, Gabriel Consulting Group, from 2002 to 2022. He began his career at pioneering server vendor Sequent Computer Systems before moving to a program management position at the Cray Research organization which produced the noteworthy E10000 Unix system and subsequently was purchased by Sun Microsystems. He also held customer-facing positions at IBM, working for both the mainframe and Power systems organizations.

Olds received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Olds Research: The Data Center Perfect Storm