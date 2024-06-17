Tinybird Secures $30 Million in Series B Funding to Expand Real-Time Data Analytics Platform

Unify your batch and streaming data, develop queries with SQL, and publish as fast REST APIs. In minutes.

The fundraising round is led by Balderton Capital, with participation from existing investors, including CRV and Singular Ventures.

Real-time data enables powerful and differentiating user-facing experiences. We're proud to lead the real-time transformation in business and empower developers to build with fresh, accurate data.” — Jorge Gomez Sancha, CEO of Tinybird

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tinybird, the real-time data platform for data and engineering teams, announced today that it has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round led by Balderton Capital. The round also saw participation from existing investors including CRV and Singular Ventures. This new infusion of capital will accelerate Tinybird’s growth, enhance its product offerings, and expand its global footprint.

Tinybird CEO Jorge Gomez Sancha added,“We have been blown away by the transformative power of real-time data. Reducing query latencies by orders of magnitude (from seconds to milliseconds) has a compounding effect: faster queries, faster development, less infrastructure, faster reaction, faster user experiences, and happier customers. Tinybird is proud to lead the real-time transformation in businesses and deliver products that empower developers to build applications with fresh, accurate data.”

Colin Hanna, Partner at Balderton Capital, commented, “Tinybird combines the world's most powerful data technologies, abstracts away their complexity, and speeds up data teams. It allows developers to weave complex data infrastructure into application logic and democratizes data infrastructure engineering. The intense customer love, talented and experienced team, and a growing need for real time data products worldwide were apparent. We’re delighted to be backing the Tinybird team for this next chapter."

BUSINESSES DEPEND ON TINYBIRD

Over a thousand businesses of all sizes use Tinybird to build real-time user-facing applications, such as in-product and internal dashboards, website and app personalization, fraud and anomaly detection, retail stock inventory management, and much more. Read how companies are using Tinybird today.

TINYBIRD ADDS TREMENDOUS VALUE TO THE CLOUD

Tinybird partners with industry-leading cloud vendors Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Confluent, and more to deliver real-time capabilities on top of an existing cloud stack. Whether it’s delivering a real-time layer to Amazon Redshift or Google BigQuery, or turning streaming data in Confluent Cloud into APIs in minutes, Tinybird helps businesses unify their batch and streaming data, expose data as APIs, and empower engineers to build compelling user experiences.

Jay Kreps, CEO of Confluent, the leading streaming data vendor, is enthusiastic about working with Tinybird, stating, “With Confluent and Tinybird, users can quickly build analytical data products over Kafka streams. Our joint customers have built user-facing dashboards, real-time stock inventory management systems, real-time personalization as well as powerful anomaly detection services. We are excited for Tinybird's future and their vision to accelerate development over streaming data.”

For more information, please visit www.tinybird.co. Developers can get started for free today, no credit card is required.

ABOUT TINYBIRD

Tinybird is a real-time data platform that helps data and engineering teams address complex real-time, operational, and user-facing analytics challenges at any scale. It simplifies the process of importing data from various sources, allowing you to use SQL for data manipulation—such as filtering, aggregating, and joining—and then publish the results as low-latency, high-concurrency RESTful API endpoints or as sinks into downstream systems.

ABOUT BALDERTON

Balderton Capital is a multistage venture firm with more than two decades of experience supporting Europe’s best founders from Seed to IPO. We have both early and growth funds and invest across the technology sector, with a proven track record backing fintech, B2B SaaS, digital health, mobility, gaming and marketplace companies. Previous investments include Darktrace (LON: DARK), Depop, Flywire (NASDAQ: FLYW), Kobalt, MySQL, Nutmeg, Peakon, Recorded Future, Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) and THG (LON: THG). Balderton’s current portfolio includes: Aircall, Beauty Pie, Contentful, Dream Games, GoCardless, Lendable, Matillon, Merama, PhotoRoom, Revolut, Tibber, Vestiaire Collective, Voi, Wayve, Writer and Zoe.

Tinybird Basics in 3 Minutes