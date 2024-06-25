Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Opens New Teen Center in Sunrise, First in a New City in Over 20 Years
Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, in partnership with the City of Sunrise, recently celebrated the grand opening of the new Gary Wendt Teen Center
This partnership with BGCBC delivers on our long-term vision of Roarke Hall being a community teen center, providing a safe space for young people to grow to pursue their passions and dreams.”SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, in partnership with the City of Sunrise, recently celebrated the grand opening of the new state-of-the-art Gary Wendt Teen Center at Roarke Hall in Sunrise. This is the first BGCBC facility to directly serve youth within Sunrise and the first time the Clubs have entered a new city in the county in over two decades.
— Mike Ryan, Mayor, City of Sunrise
The new Gary Wendt Teen Center at Roarke Hall is located at 1720 NW 60th Ave, Sunrise, FL 33313 provides a safe, engaging, and supportive environment for teenagers aged 13-18, offering a variety of recreational, educational, and social programs designed to meet the needs of today's youth.
A Modern Hub for Teens
The new Teen Center boasts a wide array of amenities and programs, including:
• High-Tech Computer Lab: Equipped with the latest technology for educational and recreational use.
• Content Creation Area: A place for teens to explore their artistic talents through various forms of media.
• Career and College Prep: Workshops, academic support and resources to help teens prepare for their futures as well as offering.
Supporting Our Youth
The Gary Wendt Teen Center is committed to providing a nurturing and stimulating environment where teens can thrive. Co-CEO, Chris Gentile stated, "Our goal is to create a space where young people feel valued, supported, and inspired to reach their full potential. This center is a testament to our community’s dedication to investing in the future of our youth."
To learn more about the new Gary Wendt Teen Center at Roarke Hall, or to become a member, visit https://www.BGCBC.org
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)
Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is a dynamic, youth development organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 15 Broward County Club facilities serve 10,000 youth ages 6-18, weekly, via our after-school programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.
