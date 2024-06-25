Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Opens New Teen Center in Sunrise, First in a New City in Over 20 Years

BGCBC LOGO New BGCBC Gary Wendt Teen Center in Sunrise

Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, in partnership with the City of Sunrise, recently celebrated the grand opening of the new Gary Wendt Teen Center

This partnership with BGCBC delivers on our long-term vision of Roarke Hall being a community teen center, providing a safe space for young people to grow to pursue their passions and dreams.” — Mike Ryan, Mayor, City of Sunrise