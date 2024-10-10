iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) Announces A Next-Generation Cybersecurity Strategy and New Partner

Partnership expected to drive significant revenue growth tapping into rapidly expanding global cybersecurity market, projected to reach $376 billion by 2029

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investorideas.com ( www.investorideas.com ) a digital leader in covering cybersecurity stocks reports on today’s news for iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST), a dynamic leader in telecommunications, fintech, electric vehicle (EV), and AI-driven solutions as it enters the sector in a new partnership.iQSTEL Inc just announced a next generation cybersecurity strategy and an exclusive partnership with Cycurion, INC. This strategic collaboration will allow iQSTEL to offer Cycurion’s top-tier cybersecurity products exclusively to the U.S. telecommunications industry, while also expanding into other sectors internationally. Leveraging iQSTEL’s global presence across 17 time zones, from California to Melbourne, and 7 offices worldwide, this partnership is set to unleash a new wave of high-margin, high-tech offerings for telecommunications clients in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and the United States, all while delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to an increasingly challenging market.Cycurion, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a premier cybersecurity provider specializing in multi-layered defense systems, monitoring, incident response, and compliance management. With a strong leadership team and a growing portfolio of services, Cycurion is dedicated to protecting its clients’ most valuable digital assets across both the public and private sectors.This partnership is a bold leap forward in iQSTEL’s ongoing journey to diversify and expand its portfolio. Over the past few years, iQSTEL has meticulously built a strong business platform, earning the trust of its global customer base. Now, with this deep foundation in place, iQSTEL is perfectly positioned to cross-sell high-margin, high-tech products such as Fintech, EV, and AI-based services. With this partnership, iQSTEL is adding cybersecurity to its offerings, further solidifying its presence in emerging markets.The partnership is laser-focused on addressing critical challenges faced by telecom operators, including meeting stringent security compliance requirements, navigating a global shortage of cybersecurity professionals, and mitigating the increasing number of data breaches. By combining iQSTEL’s operational excellence with Cycurion’s advanced cybersecurity expertise, the companies are poised to deliver unparalleled security solutions to telecom customers, turning these challenges into high-margin growth opportunities.Cycurion’s portfolio of cybersecurity services, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), includes 24/7 monitoring, advanced threat detection, incident response, vulnerability assessments, and compliance management. The AI-driven platform continuously adapts to emerging threats, enhancing its ability to detect and respond to cyber risks in real time. Trusted by government agencies such as FEMA, TSA, and the US Courts, Cycurion’s proven track record of delivering world-class security services will empower iQSTEL to enhance its product lineup, further increasing customer loyalty and securing long-term revenue growth.This partnership exemplifies iQSTEL’s long-term strategy: leveraging the strong foundation of its customer relationships to seamlessly introduce high-tech, high-margin products. The trust that iQSTEL’s customers place in its services positions the company to capitalize on massive opportunities in rapidly growing industries like cybersecurity, fintech, electric vehicles, and AI.With projected revenue of $290 million for FY-2024 and plans to continue delivering innovative solutions, iQSTEL’s growth trajectory is stronger than ever. 