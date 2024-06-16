Mantis BBQ Wins at National BBQ Association Awards of Excellence and at The International Flavor Awards

Mantis Ghostly Glaze wins Awards

Industry Accolades Continue for Cause Driven Mantis BBQ Ghostly Glaze, with 10% of Sales Donated To The Kidney Project for Artificial Kidney Development

We are honored to have won such prestigious awards. It is clear that our unique flavor profiles and quality go hand in hand with our mission to support the Kidney Project.” — Andy Mantis Co-Founder Mantis BBQ

EAST MORICHES , NEW YORK , USA, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accolades continue for Mantis Ghostly Glaze. Following a first place finish at the 2024 National BBQ Association Awards of Excellence in January, Mantis Ghostly Glaze also received a second place award in the International Flavor Awards, Artisinal category. Used by competition cooks, home chefs and food service, Mantis Ghostly Glaze is a versatile sauce that delivers a unique flavor profile, starting a bit sweet and finishing with some heat.

“As newcomers to the sauce and seasoning industry we are honored to have won two such prestigious awards. It is clear that our unique flavor profiles and quality go hand in hand with our mission to support the Kidney Project while helping to spur creativity in cooking. The zest of everyday life is something we want everyone to enjoy,” said Andy Mantis, co-founder of Mantis BBQ.

10% of all Mantis BBQ sales go directly to The Kidney Project, in support of artificial kidney development, a permanent solution to help millions of people facing kidney failure lead a more flexible lifestyle, without dialysis.

While many consumers will use Mantis BBQ products for barbecuing and seasoning meat, poultry, vegitables or fish, the products are designed to be enjoyed for other creative culinary purposes, as ingredients used in dips, on popcorn, waffles and for ice cream toppings.

Savory, cause-driven Mantis BBQ products are available to retailers, foodservice operations and BBQ enthusiasts nationwide, and can be found in retail locations in the New York Tri-State area, select locations nationally and at MantisBBQ.com.

For more information, please visit: https://mantisbbq.com/

About Mantis BBQ

Mantis BBQ, an award winning family-operated business with two decades of R&D experience, specializes in producing small-batch BBQ sauces. In 2019, family member and Co-founder of Mantis BBQ, Spencer Mantis, successfully underwent a kidney transplant while still in his 20’s. While Spencer was very fortunate to have a live donor, many wait years for a kidney. That is why the company set a mission to support artificial kidney development and donate 10% of all Mantis BBQ sales to The Kidney Project. Learn more at https://mantisbbq.com/the-kidney-project. Subscribe to the Mantis BBQ You Tube Channel for recipes and tips.

Contact Andy Mantis andy@mantisbbq.com 914-391-9737