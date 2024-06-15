State of readiness for Presidential Inauguration of 7th administration by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on South African Presidential Inauguration 2024

Media statement on the state of readiness for the Presidential Inauguration of the 7th administration by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the South African Presidential Inauguration 2024

Welcome to this briefing on the state of readiness for the Presidential Inauguration of the 7th Administration of the Republic of South Africa. South Africa is a Constitutional Democracy and therefore the inauguration of a President is guided by the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic.

Section 87 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa prescribes that the President of the Republic must be sworn-in within 5 Days after his or her election by the National Assembly. In accordance with the provisions of section 86 of the Constitution, the National Assembly duly elected, His Excellency Mr Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa as the President-Elect for the 7th Administration of the Republic of South Africa on Friday 14th June 2024. Consequently, the provisions of section 87, as articulated earlier, kick-in and the President of South Africa must accordingly be inaugurated on Wednesday, 19 June 2024.

Inauguration Preparatory Team

The President, had on 2nd February 2024 appointed an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to prepare for the inauguration of the President. This Inter-Ministerial Committee is constituted by the following Ministers:

Minister in the Presidency – Chairperson

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans

Minister of Finance

Minister of Health

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Minister of Police

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

Minister of Home Affairs

Minister of Transport

Minister of Public Enterprise

For enhanced and proper coordination with other institutions that play a critical role in the processes of election and inauguration of a President, Chairperson of the IMC extended the invitations to participate in the IMC to the Office of the Chief Justice, the Speaker of the National Assembly and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, the Premiers of the Provinces of Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and the Free State (the host and feeder provinces) and the Cities of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni (the Capital and co-hosting cities).

This IMC is supported by the Integrated Planning Committee (IPC) constituted of Directors-General and Administrative Heads of other participating institutions and City Managers who work on the technical and operational details of the preparations. This IPC is chaired by the Director-General of the Republic and supported by the Chief Operations Officer of The Presidency.

The inauguration details

The inauguration of the President of the 7th Administration of South Africa will take place on Wednesday, 19th June 2024 at the Union Buildings, Pretoria in the City of Tshwane. The President-Elect will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, Justice Raymond Zondo and he will take an Oath or Affirmation which text is included in Schedule 2 of the Constitution.

The ceremony will be staged in the Union Buildings Amphitheatre and its South Lawns. The amphitheater will host national and foreign dignitaries including Heads of State and Government. Preparations have been made for South Africans to participate in the Inauguration Ceremony from the Union Buildings Southern Lawns. The ceremony will commence with an entertainment programme at 09h00 or 9 AM and the formal proceedings scheduled to commence at 11h00 or 11 AM.

The South African National Defence Force will perform the ceremonial elements of the Inauguration as they pledge their allegiance to both the Republic and the Commander-In-Chief. The ceremonial elements will include, amongst others

a 21-gun salute,

A salute flight by the South African Air Force

Inspection of a South African National Defence Force battalion

A Battalion march past, and

A massed fly past

The newly sworn-in President of the Republic will deliver his Inaugural Address.

Cultural programme

A cultural programme will be hosted on the South Lawns of the Union Buildings and it will take place before the formal Inauguration ceremony commences.

The cultural programme is a platform for local artists to showcase their talent and for us as a nation to share our cultural diversity with our guests.

This production will feature a combination of music genres and other cultural and artistic performances that will have a cross-over appeal that reflects our achievements in the past 30 years of our democracy.

Members of the public attending the occasion are also advised that the following items are forbidden at the event including at the South Lawns:

Alcohol or drugs

Firearms or weapons

Bottles or cans.

Road closures

There will be no private vehicle access to the Union Buildings or the area immediately surrounding the venue. Tshwane Metro Police will effect road closures in and around the Union Buildings precinct. Residents in streets affected by these closures will be alerted on how they will access various exits and entrances. Information on these closures will be shared widely following this briefing and will be available on various government websites including www.gcis.gov.za.

Logistics for the media

Members of the media will be transported from Rietondale Park and Ride and buses will leave at 04h00. Due to space limitations, a 100 members of the media will be accommodated at the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre. A list of selected media is published on the website. A media centre will be established at the Southern Lawns which will provide sound and television feed to all media.

Buses will shuttle media to both Union Buildings and Southern Lawns, respectively. No media vehicles will be allowed to drive to the Union Buildings precinct. The GCIS will open for media accreditation today and will communicate further arrangements at a technical media briefing to be held at a later date.

The meaning of the inauguration

This Presidential Inauguration is an important feature in a year in which South Africa is marking 30 Years of Freedom under the theme “ 30 years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth” – which is also a theme of the inauguration. The Inauguration will bring together South Africans from all backgrounds, walks of life and political orientation, united in our diversity. It offers us an occasion to celebrate our democratic values and system of governance, including the agreed commitment of our body politic that the Seventh Administration will be one led by a Government of National Unity.

The theme brings perspective to our past and the road of progress that we have travelled since 1994 when Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela took his Oath of Office at the Union Buildings on 10 May as our first democratically elected President.

The theme for Inauguration 2024 conveys the need for all South Africans and our partners to work together to sustain democracy, partnership and growth in our society.

It emphasises the need to build on our achievements since 1994, leverage on our experiences of the past 30 years and commit to work together to address the remaining challenges of poverty, inequality, and unemployment that still face our country.

The occasion itself takes the form of a formal ceremony to mark the beginning of the President’s term of office.

Role of law enforcement agencies

The JCPS Ministers Cluster supported by NATJOINTS, the law enforcement are fully deployed to continue to ensure safety and security of all South Africans and our guests on the day and throughout the post-election phase of the country.

As demonstrated in action, our law enforcement agencies have the capacity and capability to keep South Africa safe and stable and no amount of veiled threats of instability should intimidate South Africans.

Call to action

Government would like to encourage all South Africans to be part of this momentous occasion in our country. Those who cannot attend are encouraged to follow proceedings on television and radio.

Government therefore calls on South Africans to take a few hours out of their time on Wednesday, 19 June, to devote attention to this special occasion and especially to encourage children and young people to observe this event as part of building social cohesion and developing appreciation for what makes us special as a nation.

Finally, we wish to highlight that the Inauguration takes place in our annual national Youth Month, which is dedicated to young South Africans and our efforts to build a better future for and with them.

Tomorrow is Youth Day and it is a day for Tintswalos and their parents to commit themselves to play an active part in the next part of our country’s journey in which we will be led by the Seventh Administration.

Happy Youth Day, South Africa!