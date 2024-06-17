FRIGATE Wins AI Digital Manufacturing Innovation in New Energy Award at SolarQuarter State Leadership Meet
FRIGATE has been honored with the AI Digital Manufacturing Innovation in New Energy Award at the SolarQuarter State Leadership Meet in Tamil Nadu 2024.
The AI digital platform is the backbone of our entire operation. It offers unparalleled visibility and control over supply chains, Helps in optimize operations, and achieve greater sustainability.”COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frigate has received the prestigious AI Digital Manufacturing Innovation in New Energy Award at the SolarQuarter State Leadership Meet Tamil Nadu 2024. Presented by SolarQuarter, this award celebrates excellence and innovation in sustainability leadership, acknowledging the significant contributions of organizations like Frigate that are dedicated to advancing sustainable practices. Karthikeyan Prakash, Co-Founder & COO, accepted the award on behalf of Frigate.
— Karthikeyan Prakash
The SolarQuarter State Leadership Meet - Tamil Nadu 2024, held on June 7th, was a landmark event that brought together industry leaders, innovators, and sustainability advocates from across the country. The event served as a platform for recognizing and celebrating groundbreaking advancements in the energy sector, highlighting the crucial role of innovative solutions in driving forward sustainability and setting new benchmarks in technology and environmental stewardship.
Frigate's recognition at this prestigious forum underlines its commitment to pioneering solutions that address pressing challenges in manufacturing and energy. As a B2B manufacturing company, Frigate assists global companies in streamlining their supply chains by providing a single, reliable point of contact for all manufacturing needs, thus simplifying and enhancing efficiency. Its extensive network of partners, known as Frigaters, offers comprehensive solutions including New Product Development, contract manufacturing, parallel manufacturing, and Manufacturing as a Service.
Karthikeyan Prakash, Co-Founder & COO, stated, "The AI digital platform is the backbone of our entire operation. It offers unparalleled visibility and control over supply chains, empowering our clients to make informed decisions, optimize operations, and achieve greater sustainability." This platform has contributed to real-world success stories, with Frigate completing multiple solar projects in the North East and Rajasthan regions, and currently working on projects in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India.
Frigate's impact on sustainability is multi-faceted. The company assists in solar module manufacturing, providing essential components and mounting structures that ensure the efficient deployment of solar energy systems. By optimizing the production process and incorporating advanced materials, Frigate enhances the durability and performance of solar modules, contributing to the wider adoption of solar energy.
In the electric vehicle (EV) sector, Frigate plays a crucial role in the supply chain, ensuring that EV manufacturers have access to high-quality components and materials. The company’s expertise in manufacturing and logistics helps streamline production processes, reducing costs and improving the overall efficiency of EV production. This support is vital for the growth of the EV industry, which is essential for reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation.
Frigate also extends its expertise to the hydrogen and other clean tech industries, accelerating the manufacturing of innovative products. By leveraging its AI-driven platform, Frigate helps these companies bring their technologies to market faster, fostering innovation and promoting the adoption of clean energy solutions. This collaborative approach ensures that hydrogen and clean tech companies can scale their operations efficiently, contributing to a more sustainable future.
Frigate's commitment to sustainability is further demonstrated through numerous projects across Rajasthan and North India. These initiatives promote the use of renewable energy, create jobs, and support local economies. Frigate's solar projects in the USA, along with its work with hydrogen and cleantech companies, highlight the company's global reach and dedication to fostering sustainable development worldwide.
The company's sustainable manufacturing journey includes incorporating responsible sourcing of raw materials, minimizing waste, reducing energy consumption, adopting green manufacturing techniques, investing in renewable energy sources, and promoting a circular economy. Partnerships with suppliers, customers, and industry bodies enable collective action towards sustainability. Frigate actively engages in initiatives that promote environmental stewardship and social responsibility, ensuring that its business practices align with global sustainability standards.
Frigate's recognition at the SolarQuarter State Leadership Meet Tamil Nadu 2024 is a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. The company is proud to be at the forefront of the clean energy revolution, helping to create a brighter, more sustainable future for all with AI manufacturing solutions.
