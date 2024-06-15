New CropLife Asia and EU-ASEAN Business Council Report Highlights Pathways for Sustainable Agriculture in Southeast Asia
Singapore (ANTARA/ACN Newswire) - CropLife Asia and the EU-ASEAN Business Council have jointly released a report on the sustainability of food systems in ASEAN. The report titled “Report on ASEAN Food Systems Sustainability,” draws on discussions from the first ASEAN Food Systems Sustainability Workshop that was held in Jakarta in November 2023. This report provides an analysis of the current challenges and opportunities facing agriculture and crop production in Southeast Asia, underscoring the need for region-specific solutions in light of global sustainability trends.
“This report is a call to action for countries in Southeast Asia to ensure national agricultural strategies address national needs and realities,” said Dr. Siang Hee Tan, Executive Director, CropLife Asia. “Realizing safe, secure and sustainable regional food systems requires balancing increased productivity with environmental protection and economic viability for our smallholder farmers. We can and must work together to make certain Southeast Asia’s smallholders have access to innovative technologies enabling greater food production with fewer natural resources and less impact to the world around us.”
The report sheds light on the effects of rising population growth and food demand in Southeast Asia. The region is expected to have nearly 30 million more people in 2030 compared to the European Union. This projection highlights the need for innovative approaches that help provide a reliable and affordable food supply. Another key finding from the report is the growing climate change impact to the region’s agricultural sector including lower yields, increased risks from extreme weather events and the continued spread of pests and diseases. The region’s unique tropical climate as well as soil condition further contributes to these agricultural challenges.
“We live in a world where food security, improving the nutritional value of the food we produce, and raising rural incomes are all of increasing importance and are all equally key sustainability measures. And, we have to do this whilst also taking care of and protecting our natural environment. As this report highlights, these things can be done together, in balance,” said Chris Humphrey, Executive Director, EU-ASEAN Business Council.
The report also provides insight into the key crop export landscape in ASEAN and how the stringent agricultural and environmental policies of the EU Green Deal could hinder productivity and sustainability in the region. Additionally, the report emphasizes the role and relevance in the region of agricultural innovations including digital solutions for food distribution, training farmers in efficient farming techniques and the use of gene-editing and crop protection technologies.
