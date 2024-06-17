Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Forecast to Grow at 26.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market size was valued at USD 13.4 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 17 billion in 2023 to USD 114.36 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.9% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market

Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that can run on mobile devices come under the mobile AI market. Advancements in AI hardware are crucial to the development of mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market in the future. High investments in the development of smaller and faster AI chips will create an opportune setting for mobile artificial intelligence (AI) providers in the long run.

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of AI use among consumers around the world has set the tone for mobile artificial intelligence (AI) adoption. Surging demand for AI capabilities in mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets to use generative AI and conversational AI models will also create new opportunities for mobile artificial intelligence (AI) providers. Rapid digitization and high availability of different mobile AI models are also estimated to bolster mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market development in the future. The development of personalized mobile AI solutions and systems will be a key trend that new as well as established companies can target to maximize their revenue generation.



Smartphones and Smart Mobile Devices to Determine the Future of Mobile AI Market Over the Decade

The following are the key Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

· Leading Korean consumer electronics manufacturer, Samsung, announced the launch of Galaxy AI with its flagship S series smartphones back in January 2024. Galaxy AI focuses on simplifying all aspects of living for smartphone users by using the power of AI technology.

· In June 2024, Samsung also unveiled new AI personal computers powered by Snapdragon’s X Elite CPUs. The Galaxy Book Edge is the first of many new AI PCs to come from the Korean electronics maker with a dedicated Copilot Key.

· Deutsche Telekom partnered up with Qualcomm Technologies and Brain.ai back in February 2024 to create an AI phone with no apps. The company intends to develop a single smart AI-enabled assistant that will replace all applications on the phone.

· Vivo, a leading multinational tech company based in China, announced the launch of its AI smartphone back in November 2023. The X100 smartphone model has on-device generative AI capabilities powered by Vivo’s on-device large language model.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market

The coming 5 years will be highly crucial in the development of novel mobile artificial intelligence solutions and smartphones will be the first to change. Smartphone manufacturers are already making moves to incorporate AI into their offerings through new innovations. New laptops and tablets equipped with advanced hardware capable of performing complex AI processing tasks are also coming out to bolster the global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market growth.

Refinement of these novel mobile AI devices and solutions that will be launched over the next five years will be the focus for the rest of the decade. Personalization of mobile AI solutions to attract all kinds of consumers is a key trend that will be part of this refinement process in the long run. Moreover, the integration of other advanced technologies will also create new opportunities for mobile artificial intelligence (AI) providers going forward.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market

The possibilities for developing innovative devices utilizing mobile AI solutions are endless and this is why this market is projected to provide equal opportunities to new and established companies. Developing specialized mobile hardware for AI solutions could give established companies an edge over the upcoming ones in the future.

Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence Market



About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/