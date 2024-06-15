Scott Crystal Joins Call Sheet Media as Director of Industry Development

Submit Release
Veteran Media Executive Scott Crystal Joins Call Sheet Media to Drive Strategic Growth and Industry Partnerships

I am thrilled to join Call Sheet Media and contribute to its innovative approach. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Call Sheet Media make a significant impact in Hollywood.”
— Scott Crystal
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call Sheet Media is delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Crystal as the new Director of Industry Development. With an illustrious career spanning several high-profile roles, Scott Crystal brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the Call Sheet Media team.

Scott Crystal's impressive resume includes positions such as President & CEO of TV Guide Magazine, VP at the National Geographic Society, President & CEO of INC Magazine, EVP at Ziff-Davis Publishing, and Chief Revenue Officer at Zumobi. His extensive background in media and publishing will be instrumental in driving Call Sheet Media’s mission to revolutionize the way Hollywood discovers and nurtures new talent.

“We are excited to welcome Scott Crystal to Call Sheet Media,” said Thomas Haldeman of Call Sheet Media. “Scott’s proven track record in leadership and his deep understanding of the media landscape will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and impact in the entertainment industry.”

In his new role as Director of Industry Development, Scott Crystal will oversee the growth and strategic partnerships of Call Sheet Media. He will work closely with the team to identify new opportunities for collaboration and enhance the company's visibility within the industry.

Call Sheet Media is committed to breaking down barriers in Hollywood and providing opportunities for aspiring writers and creators through its comprehensive CSM Mentor Program. With Scott Crystal’s expertise and leadership, the company is poised to reach new heights.

Call Sheet Media is now accepting applications for the CSM Mentor Program. Aspiring writers and creators are encouraged to visit Call Sheet Media (https://callsheetmedia.com) to learn more and apply.

About Call Sheet Media

Call Sheet Media is a production company dedicated to discovering and nurturing new talent in Hollywood. By providing mentorship, resources, and industry connections, Call Sheet Media helps aspiring writers and creators bring their visions to life on the big screen.

