Ka‘ahumanu Avenue closure for Saturday morning parade

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users of closures and delays on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) and adjacent streets Saturday morning, June 15, for the Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā’ū Parade.

Kaʻahumanu Avenue will be closed in both directions between Lunalilo Street and Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The parade begins at 9:45 a.m. at Baldwin High School and ends at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

The following Kaʻahumanu Avenue intersections will be temporarily closed: Maui Lani Parkway, Mahalani Street, Papa Avenue and Wakea Avenue. Alternative routes include Kahului Beach Road, Lower Main Street and Waiale Road.

Maui Police will be present at the intersections. Please obey all signs and traffic controls. For parade information see: http://www.kamehamehamaui.com/

