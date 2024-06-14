Submit Release
News Search

There were 149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,216 in the last 365 days.

Ka‘ahumanu Avenue closure for Saturday morning parade

Posted on Jun 14, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users of closures and delays on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) and adjacent streets Saturday morning, June 15, for the Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā’ū Parade.

Kaʻahumanu Avenue will be closed in both directions between Lunalilo Street and Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The parade begins at 9:45 a.m. at Baldwin High School and ends at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

The following Kaʻahumanu Avenue intersections will be temporarily closed: Maui Lani Parkway, Mahalani Street, Papa Avenue and Wakea Avenue. Alternative routes include Kahului Beach Road, Lower Main Street and Waiale Road.

Maui Police will be present at the intersections. Please obey all signs and traffic controls. For parade information see: http://www.kamehamehamaui.com/

###

You just read:

Ka‘ahumanu Avenue closure for Saturday morning parade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more