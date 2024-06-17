Quest Travel Adventures Announces Partnership with PBS Star and Irish Singer Michael Londra for Exclusive Ireland Tours
Ireland with Michael expands with new itineraries and departures for travel to Ireland in 2025
We're incredibly excited to join forces with Michael Londra to unveil our collection of Ireland with Michael tours”BOSTON, MA, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quest Travel Adventures, a Boston-based tour operator renowned for its specialized trips to the Atlantic Islands, is excited to announce a new partnership with Michael Londra, the celebrated Irish tenor and host of the PBS show Ireland with Michael. Starting in 2025, Quest Travel Adventures will offer six exclusive itineraries to Ireland designed to immerse visitors in the rich culture, history, and beauty of the Emerald Isle.
— Erika Gustafson
Renowned for his PBS Travel and Music series, Ireland with Michael, currently airing on Public Television across 49 States, Michael Londra's expertise and passion for Ireland serve as the cornerstone of these unforgettable tours. Michael, in collaboration with Tourism Ireland, invites travelers to revisit the highlights of the hit TV show in real life. Ireland with Michael tours also feature music & dance performances, concerts, and surprise guest artists along the way. Londra ensures his special touch on each tour, and presence at various points, bringing his vision and hometown guidance to each journey.
Quest Travel Adventures, known for its bespoke luxury travel experiences, is excited to expand its offerings to include Ireland as the newest Atlantic Island destination. The new itineraries, starting at $4,199 for a 9-day journey, will showcase the best of Ireland:
•The Wild Atlantic Way: Explore the stunning coastal landscapes and charming villages of Ireland's western seaboard.
•In Dublin’s Fair City: Discover the rich history, vibrant culture, and lively atmosphere of Ireland's capital city.
•Killarney – The Kingdom: Experience the breathtaking natural beauty and historic sites of Killarney, the Ring of Kerry, and the surrounding areas.
•Northern Ireland: Visit Michael’s favorite cities and filming locations in the northern part of the island and stay at a castle hotel over 200-years old.
•Ireland’s Ancient East: The east coast of Ireland, including Michael’s hometown, is sure to captivate visitors with over 5000 years of history.
"We're incredibly excited to join forces with Michael Londra to unveil our collection of Ireland with Michael tours," said Erika Gustafson, Managing Director of Quest Travel Adventures. "Michael's deep-rooted connection to Ireland, coupled with his vast experience in entertainment and travel, ensures that these tours will be infused with local insights and authenticity. It's a unique opportunity for travelers to explore Ireland in the company of a true cultural ambassador."
Partnering with Quest Travel Adventures, enables Michael Londra to expand his offering and range of itineraries, as well as affording a partnership with travel agents. Quest aims to make Ireland with Michael tours more accessible than ever before.
"Our collaboration with Quest Travel Adventures allows us to elevate the Ireland with Michael experience, and dramatically increase the choices available to our tour-goers.” remarked Michael Londra. "Together, we're dedicated to curating unforgettable journeys that showcase the very best of Ireland – its music, landscapes, and people. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveler, these tours offer something truly special."
Erika Gustafson, General Manager of Quest Travel Adventures, added: "We are delighted to expand our portfolio with the addition of Ireland, guided by the expertise and passion of Michael Londra. This partnership allows us to offer a travel experience that combines luxury and authenticity, staying true to our commitment to providing unforgettable adventures."
Quest Travel Adventures and Michael Londra will also be offering two tours that include the Iowa Cyclones Football game in Dublin on August 23, 2025.
Reservations are now open for individual travelers, group leaders, and travel agents. An early booking discount of $100 per person is available for bookings made by August 31, 2024.
The 2025 Itineraries for Ireland with Michael tours include:
•40 Shades of Green Ireland - May 20, 2025 - May 28, 2025
•Iowa Cyclone Football in Ireland West Coast – August 18 – 25, 2025
•Iowa Cyclone Football in Ireland East Coast – August 22 – 29, 2025
•Wild Atlantic Way of Ireland - September 2, 2025 - September 10, 2025
•Best of Southern Ireland - October 4, 2025 - October 12, 2025
•Highlights of Northern Ireland - October 12, 2025 - October 20, 2025
For more information about Ireland with Michael tours and partnership opportunities for travel agents, please visit www.questtraveladventures.com.
Erika Gustafson
Quest Travel Adventures
+1 800-693-1815
email us here