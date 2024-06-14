Celebrating a Legacy: Dr. John Ayoola Akinyemi’s 'Coming 2 America' to Shine in Times Square on Juneteenth
Inspiring memoir of education, love, and resilience to be featured on iconic billboard.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the Juneteenth celebrations, Dr. John Ayoola Akinyemi’s remarkable memoir, “Coming 2 America,” will be featured on a prominent billboard at 1560 Broadway, between 46th and 47th Street, right above the Pelé store, on June 19, 2024. The 30-second ad, played twice per hour, aims to captivate and inspire passersby with the extraordinary journey of Agnes Ndungwa Akinyemi.
Dr. John Ayoola Akinyemi, an 80-year-old retired US Federal Government employee, shares a deeply personal and compelling story in “Coming 2 America.” Born in Abeokuta, Nigeria, Dr. Akinyemi’s narrative is steeped in the values imparted by his Methodist educator parents, who raised him and his eight siblings to “acknowledge God in all your ways.” His own journey from Nigeria to the USA in 1963 propelled an incredible life marked by academic achievements and profound love.
The book pays tribute to his late wife, Agnes Ndungwa Akinyemi, who came to America seeking higher education. Her pursuit led her to earn a Bachelor's and Master’s degree and eventually head a research laboratory in Maryland. Agnes's story attests to the significance of education and the opportunities that America offers, embodying the transition from a “Land of Empty” to a “Land of Plenty.”
Dr. Akinyemi, who holds four advanced degrees, including a PhD from Howard University and an MPH from Johns Hopkins University, hopes his wife’s story will resonate with many. He is also working on his autobiography, “BEYOND 80,” chronicling his extensive life experiences.
The billboard ad is strategically timed to honor Juneteenth, celebrating African American freedom and achievements. “Coming 2 America” by Dr. John Ayoola Akinyemi is a powerful reminder of the incredible journeys that shape our nation, and its display in Times Square is a fitting tribute to this inspirational story.
