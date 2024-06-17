Groundbreaking Collaboration Paves Path to Generational Wealth for HBCU Students

Kat and Barbara interview with Ashlee at TMCF DevCon 2024 TMCF Student Group Photo at DevCon 2024 TMCF Student Leaders at DevCon 2024

Savings Collaborative and TMCF partner to launch innovative financial education for HBCU students, promoting financial well-being and generational wealth.

Our partnership with Savings Collaborative will bring financial education to over 3,500 students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities by 2026, paving the way for generational wealth.” — DeShawn Spellman, AVP of TMCF Ventures, Thurgood Marshall College Fund

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Savings Collaborative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building financial resilience and wealth across generations, announced today a strategic partnership with TMCF Ventures, a subsidiary of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The partnership aims to give HBCU students the skills and tools to build a strong financial future.

This exciting collaboration is designed for first and second-year students and those preparing for internships and careers. It encourages open discussions about money and provides HBCU students with the knowledge and practical tools they need to succeed in today's world. Participants take part in an interactive gamified experience that helps them develop healthy habits around saving, budgeting, and managing credit while also learning how to navigate the impact of social media and advertising. They will gain the confidence to make well-informed financial decisions aligning with their priorities, goals, and lifestyle, enabling them to become savvy consumers and advocates for their financial well-being.

As students progress through micro-videos and interactive content guided by Kat Traylor, one of the country’s leading community advocates and coalition builders, they earn a prestigious financial well-being badge from TMCF. This badge is a testament to their commitment to building a strong financial foundation and is a valuable asset on their resumes for future employers.

But the program goes beyond theory. Through Savings Collaborative's cutting-edge learning app, students earn virtual currency redeemable for real-world savings, making learning fun and tangible. They also gain access to certified financial coaches who provide personalized guidance and support on budgeting, planning, and achieving their individual real-world goals.

Dr. Barbara Freeman, CEO of the Savings Collaborative, emphasized, “This collaboration is more than just an educational program; it's a launching pad for HBCU students on their journey toward financial freedom, upward mobility, and generational wealth-building, ultimately creating a ripple of positive change in their lives and communities.”

About Savings Collaborative: The Savings Collaborative is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve financial resilience and generational wealth through an active, learning-by-doing approach. We believe everyone deserves access to high-quality tools and resources needed to save money, build healthy financial habits, and achieve their financial goals. Learn more about our work and how you can support our mission at savingscollaborative.org.

About TMCF: Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Historically Black Community Colleges, and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.