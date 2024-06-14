Three UNO Students Named NSRI Strategic Deterrence Interns

A trio of University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) students will be joining the National Strategic Research Institute (NSRI) this summer as a group of nine strategic deterrence interns from the wider University of Nebraska (NU) system to pursue research solutions for U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM).

Throughout the next nine weeks, the interns will collaborate with mentors from across NU, NSRI and USSTRATCOM to develop advanced algorithms for joint electromagnetic spectrum operations (JEMSO) and to investigate how competitor nations perceive deterrence concepts.

NSRI’s unique position as USSTRATCOM's University Affiliated Research Center (UARC), designated by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), allows it to gain a deep understanding of the research opportunities across the DOD and connect those opportunities with students and faculty eager to pursue innovative insights and deliverables.

"The current National Defense Strategy identifies the acquisition of future talent as a key risk area — we need to bring the future workforce into the fold,” said Chris Luther, NSRI senior analyst and program coordinator. “This experience does that. Each year we receive overwhelming interest from high-caliber students in Nebraska and beyond seeking an introduction to the national security space through this internship. I look forward to what this year's group of young professionals brings forward for USSTRATCOM."

Since 2018 this NSRI internship experience has allowed more than 50 students to expand their mindset about national security and contribute their knowledge to key initiatives such as wargame scenario research and database development.

UNO Students

Daniel Brinkman

Graduate

Computer Science

University of Nebraska at Omaha

Lauren Moss

Graduate

Political Science

University of Nebraska at Omaha

Nate Ostdiek

Senior

Political Science

University of Nebraska at Omaha

Students From Other Institutions

Grady Henexson

Senior

Computer Engineering

U.S. Navy ROTC

University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Hayley Hogan

Junior

Mechanical Engineering

University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Gael Perez

Junior

Electrical Engineering

University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Edward Torres

Junior

U.S. Army ROTC

International Public Affairs

Brown University

Samuel Veenstra

Junior

Political Science & Legal Studies

U.S. Army ROTC

University of Wisconsin-Madison

John Vonnes

Senior

Political Science

University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Led by NSRI Fellow Dr. Andrew Harms, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, the JEMSO cohort aims to create technology that will significantly reduce or eliminate unwanted radio frequency (RF) signals within a defined spectrum. Considering how crowded the RF environment is becoming with wireless communications, doing this will better improve both the clarity and reliability of priority DOD signals.

To reach their goal, the team will develop advanced algorithms that actively cancel signals using destructive interference techniques.

"For me, this internship is an opportunity to gain insight into DOD strategy and apply my knowledge from the classroom to a real-world setting," said Hexeson, who will be commissioned into the U.S. Navy as an officer following graduation in May 2025. "What I believe is most important for my peers to understand is how vital this research is and what it means to the U.S. objective to deter our adversaries and advance our technology. It is far too common in today’s world to be comfortable where we are and not to challenge long-established technology. It is our responsibility as young adults, now advancing into the workforce, to push those limits and break down the status quo."

Led by NSRI Fellow Dr. Michelle Black, associate professor of political science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the deterrence cohort will explore and describe how competitor nations use and understand concepts related to deterrence, including differences in language and cultural meaning. They will also identify and explain the implications of those differences within the context of the spectrum of conflict — inter-war, crisis, intra-war and conflict termination.

Research questions will include but are not limited to: How do U.S. perceptions of topics like warfare, nuclear use, deterrence, stability and the spectrum of conflict compare to those of its competitors? What are risk or escalation perceptions markers in a competitor’s narrative?

"Deterrence is a critical piece of the international balancing act we call the current world order, and we need to understand how we can prevent and deter aggression without resorting to aggression ourselves," said Moss, who aspires to work as an intelligence or policy analyst. "Having lived in countries that are much less stable than the U.S., I appreciate how fragile our peace and security are within the larger global scheme. Our national security is not guaranteed, and it is imperative that it be maintained by dedicated and determined individuals who value the life we have in this country."

Of note, NSRI launched the joint civilian-DOD aspect of the internship experience in 2020 to bring military, government and academia purposefully together in a problem-solving experience. The cadets and their NU counterparts learn to recognize the unique value each perspective brings.

"When people think about research, they think of it with only academic applications," said Veenstra, whose future career as a U.S. Army Officer will focus on international or national security policy. "Within NSRI, however, the research is not only constantly adapting but also focusing on addressing current and future problems that have significant implications for our Nation’s national security. Although the general public may not have a clear understanding of how important NSRI’s work is, sometimes the most important jobs are done behind closed doors."

About the National Strategic Research Institute

Through the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska leading scientists deliver innovative national security research, technology, product and strategy development, training and exercises, and subject matter expertise to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. One of only 15 DOD-designated University Affiliated Research Centers in the country, NSRI is sponsored by U.S. Strategic Command and works to ensure the United States’ safety and preparedness against increasingly sophisticated threats. Read about our mission.