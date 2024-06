Provincial and territorial (PT) labour-market ministers will meet virtually with the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on Monday, June 17, 2024 to demand immediate reinstatement of the $625 million that the federal government cut from the Labour Market Transfer Agreements (LMTAs) in Budget 2024. This cut significantly impacts PTs’ ability to maintain skills training services for priority sectors, such as construction, health care and the green economy.

PT labour-market ministers are firmly united in support of all Canadian workers and employers affected by this damaging cut and will be singularly focused on insisting that the federal government reverse this misguided decision at the meeting.

The majority of LMTA funding comes from employment insurance premiums paid by workers and employers who PT ministers believe deserve to benefit from the investments they have made and have access to public skills, training and employment services they need to succeed in a constantly changing economy.

PT labour-market ministers are unanimous in their view that this is a critical matter of pan-Canadian interest that requires sustained and focused attention from them and their respective governments. Accordingly, ministers have no intentions of giving up their efforts in pressuring the federal government to meet its obligations to the workforce in every province and territory.