More classrooms on the way for Abbotsford

CANADA, June 14 - An expansion to Abbotsford Middle school will bring 200 more student spaces to the growing district as part of the government’s plan to expand schools quicker.

“Our government is working to meet the needs of growing communities by investing in schools and taking action to bring innovative solutions to build and open more classrooms faster,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. We’re bringing the services people need, like schools, to B.C.’s growing communities in half the time.”

With $12 million provided by the provincial government, the new addition will be built with prefabricated materials, adding eight bright, spacious classrooms to the school and offering quality learning environments for more students. There will be additional space for corridors, lockers and HVAC systems. The expansion is one of several new prefabricated projects expected to be ready for students in B.C. by fall 2025.

Over the past seven years, the Province has approved more than $70 million to build and upgrade schools in the Abbotsford School District. The new Irene Kelleher Elementary has added almost 500 new student seats for the school community. Seismic upgrades at Abbotsford Traditional Secondary school mean 750 students now have safer places to learn. Construction is well underway on additions at Auguston Traditional Elementary and Margaret Stenersen Elementary that once completed, will add 360 more spaces for students.

"I am pleased to see these new capital funds addressing the growing student enrolments in the Abbotsford School District,” said Shirley Wilson, chair, Abbotsford Board of Education. “This project will help manage the significant growth at Abbotsford Middle school with the prefabricated design providing relief much sooner than a traditional project. We recognize the significant work of our staff and the ministry in moving this project to approval."

This announcement is one of many prefabricated school expansions announced by the provincial government in eight months and will benefit families throughout B.C. for many years.

Since September 2017, the B.C. government has provided more than $4 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for future schools throughout the province. This has created more than 25,000 new student spaces and more than 35,000 seismically safer seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2024 includes $3.75 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, such as new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

