Canada’s Tallest Castle Play Structure Opens at Millennium Park & Ponds

The new 12-metre-tall playground caters to children 5-12 years old and includes two covered slides, lookout towers, climbing ropes, sensory features, and wheelchair-accessible play components. The pour-in-place rubber surfacing also reflects local flora and fauna such as sturgeon, camas, and salmon. It is located across from the natural swimming ponds and will be surrounded by accessible gravel path, shade trees, a bench, and a bear-proof waste receptacle.

“We know the community and visitors have been patiently awaiting the opening, so we are happy to see it open in time for the busy summer season,” says City of Castlegar Project Manager, Anne Simonen. “This project aims to enrich the lives of residents, promote tourism, and improve the amenities offered at Millennium Park & Ponds.”

This project was made possible with a $1.2 million grant from the Communities, Culture and Recreation stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, which is bilaterally supported by the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia. This includes $654,400 from the federal government and $545,279 from the provincial government. The money from the grant was not transferable and could only be used for this specific project. The city paid the remaining $686,000 of the $1.866 million budget.

“This castle playground is a beautiful addition to Millennium Park & Ponds, and is a space where children and families can come together to explore and play. This project reflects our dedication to building vibrant, healthy communities, and we will continue to invest in projects that contribute to the well-being of our neighbourhoods.” said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

“Millennium Park & Ponds is a must-visit attraction for everyone to enjoy. With the addition of one of Canada’s tallest playgrounds, it is an amazing place for kids and their caregivers to be active, use their imaginations and make new friends,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “I'm proud of the Province's contributions and the collaboration with all orders of government to support projects like this that bring people together and help build vibrant communities for many years to come.”

The playground concept and engineering were provided by Urban Systems Ltd., the playground was supplied by Parkworks, the accessible play components were supplied by Habitat Play Systems, and the contracting was completed by Marwest Industries Limited. This team worked together to build a new landmark in Castlegar that will be enjoyed by the community and visitors for years to come.

Construction began in 2023 and paused over the winter due to cold and wet weather conditions.

The City of Castlegar is a service centre in the West Kootenay. The diversified and growing economy is focused on the forestry, energy and mining sectors in the valley, and commercial services in the City. Quality of life features backcountry adventure and an increasingly dynamic urban culture, including the Millennium Park & Ponds and Sculpture Walk.