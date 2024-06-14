Calaxin is a key factor for calcium-dependent waveform control in zebrafish sperm

To analyze the calcium-dependent and calcium-independent functions of Calaxin, we observed calaxin −/− zebrafish and zebrafish expressing WT-Calaxin or calcium-binding–deficient E130A-Calaxin. As we showed recently ( Yamaguchi et al, 2023 ), calaxin −/− zebrafish sperm flagella contained less amount of OAD, indicating that Calaxin is one of the DC components that stabilizes OAD. WT- and E130A-Calaxin stabilized OAD in sperm flagella, and their expression rescued the abnormal motility of calaxin −/− LRO cilia. However, sperm flagella containing E130A-Calaxin failed to exhibit the asymmetric waveform in response to calcium, whereas those with WT-Calaxin increased asymmetry. Our data succeeded in describing the calcium-dependent and calcium-independent functions of Calaxin in the vertebrate axoneme and directly linked the calcium-binding ability of Calaxin to the calcium-induced asymmetric waveform of sperm flagella.

The relationship between Calaxin’s calcium-binding ability and its functions, including the flagellar waveform regulation, has not been fully investigated. In invertebrates, Calaxin inhibits axonemal dynein in a calcium-dependent manner. Repaglinide, a neuronal calcium sensor family protein inhibitor, and anti-Calaxin antibody inhibit chemotactic movements and the calcium-induced asymmetric waveform in C. intestinalis sperm. Calaxin also inhibits OAD activity in the presence of calcium in vitro, and calcium-binding–deficient Calaxin mutant shows incomplete inhibition ( Mizuno et al, 2012 ; Shiba et al, 2023 ). However, it is undetermined whether the calcium-binding ability of Calaxin contributes to the calcium-dependent asymmetric ciliary beating and the OAD-stabilizing function. In addition, it is also unexplored whether its calcium-binding ability is conserved in vertebrates.

These studies indicate calcium is essential for sperm to control their waveform, and calcium-dependent dynein regulators have been explored. One such protein is Calaxin, a dynein-associated neuronal calcium sensor family protein conserved among opisthokonts ( Mizuno et al, 2009 ). Calaxin was isolated as a component of outer arm dynein (OAD) of C. intestinalis sperm, and recent studies of cryo-electron microscopy have shown that Calaxin is a component of the OAD docking complex (DC), a linker structure that tethers OAD to the peripheral DMT ( Gui et al, 2021 ; Yamaguchi et al, 2023 ). Our group previously generated and analyzed Calaxin knockout mice and zebrafish to show that loss of Calaxin caused abnormal movement of sperm flagella and tracheal cilia and defects of LRO ciliary formation ( Sasaki et al, 2019 ). In addition, calaxin −/− zebrafish sperm partly lacked OAD ( Yamaguchi et al, 2023 ). These results suggest that Calaxin is an indispensable component of vertebrate motile cilia that stabilizes the binding of OAD to DMTs. Recently, its mutation was also discovered in primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD) patients exhibiting laterality defects and respiratory symptoms ( Hjeij et al, 2023 ).

Motile cilia/flagella are antenna-like organelles protruding from the cell surface and have been conserved among eukaryotes ( Satir & Christensen, 2007 ). They show various types of beating optimized for their functions, such as the generation of extracellular fluid flow and the locomotion of spermatozoa. Vertebrate left–right organizer (LRO) has conically rotating cilia to generate leftward fluid flow, leading to left–right patterning during embryogenesis ( Essner et al, 2002 , 2005 ). Sperm flagella show planar beatings for their locomotion ( Lindemann & Lesich, 2021 ). In many species, they change the asymmetry of their beating to control the swimming path and reach eggs directed by chemical cues ( Yoshida & Yoshida, 2011 ). The cytoskeletal structure of cilia is called axoneme, which has nine peripheral doublet microtubules (DMTs) with or without two central microtubules, where axonemal dyneins generate the beating force ( Ishikawa, 2017 ).

Results and Discussion

calaxin mutation causes OAD partial loss in zebrafish axoneme Previously, we reported that calaxin−/− zebrafish exhibit abnormal KV ciliary movement and consequent randomized left–right patterning (Sasaki et al, 2019). Calaxin is known as a component of the vertebrate DC, the linker structure between OAD and DMT. Thus, we speculate that the calaxin−/− phenotype is caused by OAD defects. To clarify this point, we investigated OAD localization in calaxin−/− sperm flagella. Immunofluorescence microscopy (IFM) showed that calaxin−/− sperm lacked Calaxin and OAD heavy chains Dnah8 and Dnah9 (Fig 1A, C, and D). Inner arm dynein (IAD) heavy chain Dnah2 showed normal localization (Fig 1B). Interestingly, the borders of OAD(+) and OAD(−) regions varied between calaxin−/− sperms (Fig 1C and D; white lines and white dotted lines show OAD(+) and OAD(−) regions, respectively). These data suggest that calaxin mutation caused unstable OAD-DMT docking in sperm flagella and possibly in KV cilia. Consistent with our IFM data, a recent study of PCD patients also showed that CALAXIN mutation resulted in the absence of OAD from the distal axoneme (Hjeij et al, 2023). Moreover, our structural analysis of the calaxin−/− axoneme showed that Calaxin is required to stabilize the OAD docking onto DMT in vertebrates (Yamaguchi et al, 2023). Figure 1. Calaxin calcium-binding activity is dispensable to stabilize outer arm dynein (OAD). (A, B, C, D) Immunofluorescence of WT, calaxin−/−, Tg(actb2:calaxin);calaxin−/−(Tg WT), and Tg(actb2:calaxin_E130A);calaxin−/−(Tg E130A) sperm. Sperm were stained with anti-Calaxin (A), Dnah2 (B), Dnah8 (C), or Dnah9 (D) antibodies (green) and costained with DAPI (blue) and acetylated α-tubulin (red). Scale bars, 10 μm. (A) calaxin−/− sperm flagella did not contain Calaxin, whereas Tg WT and Tg E130A restored this phenotype. (B) calaxin−/− sperm flagella contained Dnah2 as in WT. (C, D) calaxin−/− sperm flagella lacked Dnah8 and Dnah9 on their distal half, whereas WT sperm contained them along the whole length of the axoneme. The amount of Dnah8 and Dnah9 was variable between calaxin−/− flagella. White lines and dotted lines show OAD(+) and OAD(−) regions, respectively. Tg WT and Tg E130A contained Dnah8 and Dnah9 along the length of the axoneme except for distal tips (white boxes), almost restoring the phenotype of the calaxin−/− mutant. The magnified images of distal tips (white boxes) are also shown on the right. (E) Domain structure of Calaxin (top) and multiple alignments of three EF-hand calcium-binding regions (bottom). E130 (arrowheads) is the last residue of the EF-hand2, which is the most highly conserved between Homo sapiens, Mus musculus, Ciona intestinalis, and Danio rerio. (F) Isothermal titration calorimetry of recombinant WT-Calaxin (left) and E130A-Calaxin (right). Three sequential binding site models were used for fitting. WT bound to three calcium ions per molecule, whereas E130A showed no binding. (G) SDS–PAGE of recombinant WT-Calaxin and E130A-Calaxin with 1 mM EGTA or CaCl 2 . WT-Calaxin showed higher mobility in 1 mM CaCl 2 compared with 1 mM EGTA, whereas E130A-Calaxin showed a slight difference.

Zebrafish Calaxin binds to calcium, which is disrupted by the E130A mutation Calaxin is also known as an OAD-associated calcium sensor. In ascidian C. intestinalis, Calaxin plays an essential role in sperm waveform regulation by inhibiting axonemal dynein activity depending on calcium concentration (Mizuno et al, 2012). However, in vertebrates, the calcium-binding ability of Calaxin and its function have not been assessed. To analyze this point, we focused on zebrafish E130A-Calaxin, which corresponds to Ciona E118A-Calaxin. Calaxin has three calcium-binding domains, EF-hands (Fig 1E). Although all three EF-hands of Ciona Calaxin bind to a calcium ion, E118A, a single substitution within the EF-hand2 leads to the complete loss of calcium-binding ability (Shojima et al, 2018). To validate the calcium-binding ability of Calaxin in vertebrates, we purified zebrafish WT- and E130A-Calaxin and performed the isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC) experiment. The result of WT-Calaxin was fitted with a three-site sequential binding model, indicating that all three EF-hands bind to calcium. On the contrary, E130A-Calaxin showed no significant binding, as in Ciona E118A-Calaxin (Fig 1F). SDS–PAGE under the presence of calcium or EGTA also revealed that calcium increased the mobility of WT-Calaxin, but E130A-Calaxin showed only a slight change (Fig 1G). This behavior is identical to Calmodulin and its calcium-binding–deficient mutant, respectively (Geiser et al, 1991). To confirm that E130A-Calaxin retains the normal secondary structure, we assessed the interaction between recombinant Calaxin and calaxin−/− axoneme. Recombinant WT- and E130A-Calaxin specifically bound to the OAD(+) region of calaxin−/− sperm flagella, demonstrating that they folded properly (Fig S1A–C). armc4−/− axoneme was used as the negative control because it completely lacks OAD (Yamaguchi et al, 2023). These results indicate zebrafish Calaxin binds to three calcium ions, and E130A-Calaxin completely loses its calcium-binding ability without disrupting the native conformation. EF-hand2 containing zebrafish E130 residue is highly conserved among Ciona, zebrafish, and mammals, suggesting the importance of this domain (Fig 1E). Here, we decided to use E130A-Calaxin to analyze the calcium-dependent function of Calaxin. Figure S1. Recombinant WT- and E130A-Calaxin can bind to a Calaxin-deficient outer arm dynein (OAD). Immunofluorescence of sperm flagella from WT, calaxin−/−, and armc4−/− zebrafish supplemented with recombinant proteins. Scale bar, 10 μm. (A) Sperm flagella with BSA as a control. Compared with WT, calaxin−/− lacked OAD Dnah8 in the distal region (arrowheads) and completely lost Calaxin (asterisks) as in Fig 1C. Armc4−/− completely lacked both Dnah8 and Armc4 (asterisks). (B) Sperm flagella with BSA and WT-Calaxin. Calaxin localized to the proximal Dnah8(+) region in calaxin−/− (arrowheads), but it did not bind to armc4−/− sperm flagella (asterisks). (C) Sperm flagella with BSA and E130A-Calaxin. E130A-Calaxin showed an identical localization pattern as WT-Calaxin in (B). It colocalized with Dnah8 in calaxin−/− (arrowheads), but it did not localize to armc4−/− sperm flagella (asterisks).

Calaxin stabilizes OAD independent of its calcium-binding ability We previously showed the loss of Calaxin caused the reduction of OAD in sperm flagella and the abnormal Kupffer’s vesicle (KV) ciliary movement, resulting in laterality randomization (Sasaki et al, 2019; Yamaguchi et al, 2023). To analyze whether the calcium-binding ability of Calaxin is involved in these phenotypes, we performed rescue experiments using WT- and E130A-Calaxin. First, we assessed the sperm phenotype by generating transgenic zebrafish expressing WT- or E130A-Calaxin under beta-actin promoter (Tg(actb2:calaxin);calaxin−/− and Tg(actb2:calaxin_E130A);calaxin−/−). Hereafter, we call them Tg WT and Tg E130A, respectively. Transgenes were integrated into the calaxin−/− zebrafish with the Tol2 transposon system (Kawakami, 2007), resulting in viable and fertile animals. IFM showed that both WT- and E130A-Calaxin were properly incorporated into the axoneme of transgenic sperm (Fig 1A). Despite the loss of calcium-binding ability, E130A-Calaxin, as well as WT-Calaxin, restored the loss of OAD in the distal region of calaxin−/− sperm flagella (Fig 1C and D). These results show that Calaxin localizes to the axoneme and stabilizes OAD independent of its calcium-binding ability. Note that OAD was absent from all distal tips of sperm flagella obtained from both transgenic animals (Fig 1C and D, white boxes and magnified views). We speculate that this is caused by different expression regulations between the native calaxin promoter and the actb2 promoter we used for transgene expression. Next, we also tested the KV ciliary phenotype. calaxin−/− KV cilia exhibited a decreased ratio of regularly rotating cilia and a lower beating frequency. Injection of either calaxin WT or E130A mRNA into calaxin −/− embryos restored the motility of KV cilia. Importantly, the fraction of the regularly rotating cilia and the beating frequency were identical between WT and E130A mRNA injections, indicating that E130A mutation does not alter KV ciliary motility (Fig 2A–C and Video 1). In addition, Tg E130A zebrafish showed normal laterality (Fig 2D). These results indicate that Calaxin contributes to KV ciliary motility independent of its calcium-binding ability, possibly stabilizing OAD. Figure 2. Calaxin calcium-binding activity is dispensable for KV ciliary movement. (A) Classification of KV cilia. KV cilia of WT embryos, calaxin−/− embryos, and calaxin−/− embryos injected with calaxin WT (WT mRNA) or E130A mRNA (E130A mRNA) were recorded by a bright-field microscope (AF6000B; Leica) equipped with a high-speed camera (HAS-L1; DITECT) at 1,000 fps at the 8–10 somite stage. KV ciliary motility was classified into normal conically rotating movement and abnormal movement, including irregular movement and quiescence. Both WT and E130A mRNA restored the irregular movement of calaxin−/− KV cilia. All data were collected from n = 30 cilia from 6 embryos (WT), 30 cilia from 5 embryos (calaxin−/−), 17 cilia from 3 embryos (WT mRNA), and 33 cilia from 4 embryos (E130A mRNA). (B) Kymographs of KV cilia. Normal regularly rotating cilia from WT, calaxin−/−, and calaxin−/− injected with WT or E130A mRNA embryos and an irregularly moving cilium from calaxin−/− embryo are shown. (C) Beat frequencies of KV cilia. Normal conically rotating cilia shown in (A) were subjected to the analysis. calaxin−/− cilia showed a slower beating frequency. Both calaxin WT and E130A mRNA injected into calaxin−/− embryo restored the motility to the same extent. All data are shown with a mean (bar graphs) + SE (error bars). Scale bar, 100 ms. n = 29 cilia from 6 embryos (WT), seven cilia from 3 embryos (calaxin−/−), 16 cilia from 3 embryos (calaxin−/− + WT mRNA), and 30 cilia from 4 embryos (calaxin−/− + E130A mRNA). (D) Laterality of the calaxin−/− and Tg E130A embryos. calaxin−/− and Tg E130A adults were crossed to obtain embryos. The direction of the heart looping was observed at the 30–33 hpf stage to determine the laterality, followed by genotyping. calaxin−/− embryos exhibited laterality randomization as observed before, whereas Tg E130A showed normal laterality. n = 12 embryos for each genotype. Video 1 Calaxin’s calcium-binding ability is dispensable for KV ciliary motility. Videos of Kupffer’s vesicle cilia from WT, calaxin−/−, and calaxin−/− injected with 10 pg of calaxin WT or E130A mRNA. Cilia of interest are pointed by arrowheads. An asterisk indicates an irregularly beating cilium. Corresponds to Fig 2B.Download video

Demembranated sperm model reconstituted Calaxin-dependent calcium-induced waveform asymmetry The inhibition of Calaxin disrupts sperm’s calcium-induced asymmetric beating (Mizuno et al, 2012), but it is undetermined whether Calaxin directly detects calcium or is a mediator of another calcium sensor. To test whether its calcium-binding ability is essential for an asymmetric beating, we established a demembranated sperm model according to the Chlamydomonas flagellum model (Brokaw, 1979; Kamiya & Witman, 1984). Briefly, sperm was demembranated with 0.5% NP-40, then reactivated by 50 μM ATP + 50 μM ADP in the presence of 0.1 mM EGTA (EGTA condition) or CaCl 2 (pCa4 condition). ADP was supplemented to activate all axonemal dynein subspecies (Yagi, 2000). A comparison of different ATP and ADP concentrations showed that a higher ATP concentration induced a faster beating frequency and that the supplementation of ADP reduced the variation of beating frequencies (Fig S2A). On the contrary, a higher ATP concentration resulted in a lower reactivation rate, especially in the pCa4 condition (Fig S2B). Thus, we chose the 50 μM + ATP 50 μM ADP condition to enable the stable beating frequency and the higher reactivation rate. WT, calaxin −/−, Tg WT, and Tg E130A sperm models were successfully reactivated. Figure S2. Sperm model reconstituted flagellar beating. (A) Comparison of sperm model beat frequencies between different ATP and ADP concentrations under the presence of 0.1 mM EGTA. A higher ATP concentration led to a faster beating frequency, and the supplementation of ADP reduced the variation of beating frequencies. n = 26 (50 μM ATP), 22 (100 μM ATP), 18 (200 μM ATP), 37 (50 μM ATP + 50 μM ADP), 39 (100 μM ATP + 50 μM ADP), 26 (200 μM ATP + 50 μM ADP). (B) Activation rates of sperm model under different ATP concentrations with 50 μM ADP. An ATP concentration higher than 50 μM lowered the activation rate, especially in the presence of calcium. Under the pCa4 condition, 150 μM or higher ATP + 50 μM ADP did not reactivate the sperm model. N = 193 (50 μM ATP + 50 μM ADP + EGTA), 355 (100 μM ATP + 50 μM ADP + EGTA), 171 (150 μM ATP + 50 μM ADP + EGTA), 194 (200 μM ATP + 50 μM ADP + EGTA), 265 (50 μM ATP + 50 μM ADP + pCa4), 145 (100 μM ATP + 50 μM ADP + pCa4), 63 (150 μM ATP + 50 μM ADP + pCa4), and 30 (200 μM ATP + 50 μM ADP + pCa4). (C) Beat frequencies of WT, calaxin−/−, Tg WT, and Tg E130A sperm models under the presence of 0.1 mM EGTA (EGTA) or CaCl 2 (pCa4). Sperm showed a slower beating under the presence of calcium, although the difference was not significant in calaxin−/− and Tg WT. All data are shown with a mean (bar graphs) + SE (error bars). All data were collected from n = 14 (WT EGTA), 8 (WT, pCa4), 6 (calaxin−/− EGTA), 5 (calaxin−/− pCa4), 6 (Tg WT EGTA), 5 (Tg WT pCa4), 7 (Tg E130A EGTA), and 8 (Tg E130A pCa4) sperm flagella from two or more independent experiments. (D) Comparison of asymmetry indices of WT, Tg WT, and Tg E130A sperm flagella. The trend was similar to the basal curvature shown in Fig 3E; however, it did not reach statistical significance. All data are shown with a mean (bar graphs) + SE (error bars). All data were collected from n = 14 (WT EGTA), 8 (WT, pCa4), 6 (Tg WT EGTA), 5 (Tg WT pCa4), 7 (Tg E130A EGTA), and 8 (Tg E130A pCa4) sperm flagella from two or more independent experiments. (E) Schematic illustration of the waveform analysis. Demembranated sperm flagella were reactivated, recorded, and traced. The tangent angle was defined as the angle between the tangent line (dotted line) and the horizontal axis of the image (black line). The tangent angles from ≧5 beatings/cycle were plotted and fitted with linear equations. The dotted black line in the rightmost panel shows the fitted linear equation. Basal curvature was defined as its slope. The tangent angle plot is shifted so that the equation starts from (x, y) = (0, 0). (F) Dynamic components of sperm waveforms shown in Fig 3A–D. To obtain the dynamic component, the fitted equation (the static component) was subtracted from each tangent angle plot. Under the pCa4 condition, calaxin−/− sperm showed skewed plots, indicating the biphasic waveform consisting of the proximal region with weaker asymmetry and the distal region with higher asymmetry. Other plots showed symmetric, sinusoidal paths, proving that the dynamic and static components are successfully separated. In WT, Tg WT, and Tg E130A sperm models, the pCa4 condition induced more asymmetric waveform than the EGTA condition, but the asymmetry of Tg E130A was lower (Fig 3A–C and Video 2). Calaxin −/−sperm model contained a proximal region with high amplitude and a distal region with low amplitude (Fig 3D and Video 2). We investigate this phenotype in the later section. Beating frequencies of Tg WT and Tg E130A sperm models were similar in EGTA and pCa4 conditions, respectively. Sperm models showed a slower beating under the pCa4 condition, although it was not statistically significant in calaxin −/− and Tg WT (Fig S2C). To test whether Calaxin’s calcium-binding ability is necessary for calcium-induced waveform transformation, we decided to quantify the waveform asymmetry of WT, Tg WT, and Tg E130A sperm models. Figure 3. Calaxin calcium-binding activity is necessary for the calcium-induced asymmetric beating of sperm. (A, B, C, D) Traces (top) and tangent angle plots (bottom) of WT (A), Tg WT (B), Tg E130A (C), and calaxin−/− (D) demembranated sperm models under the presence of 0.1 mM EGTA (EGTA) or CaCl 2 (pCa4). Immunofluorescence microscopy results from Fig 1C are also shown for the comparison. WT and Tg WT showed an almost symmetric waveform in the EGTA condition, and the pCa4 condition induced asymmetric waveform. Tg E130A showed a similar waveform in the EGTA condition, but the pCa4 condition induced weaker asymmetry compared with WT and Tg WT. calaxin−/− sperm model had an active proximal region and an inactive distal region. The inactive distal region exhibited a highly curved waveform in the pCa4 condition. (A, B, C) Calculated basal curvatures are shown in tangent angle plots. (B, C) Asterisks indicate distal ends of flagella that lack an outer arm dynein (OAD). (D) Black lines and dotted lines show estimated OAD(+) and OAD(−) regions, respectively. (E) Comparison of basal curvatures of WT, Tg WT, and Tg E130A sperm flagella. The pCa4 condition induced significantly higher basal curvature in both WT and Tg WT, but Tg E130A did not show a significant elevation of basal curvature. In addition, the basal curvature of Tg E130A was significantly lower than that of Tg WT in the pCa4 condition. All data are shown with a mean (bar graphs) + SE (error bars). All data were collected from n = 14 (WT EGTA), 8 (WT, pCa4), 6 (Tg WT EGTA), 5 (Tg WT pCa4), 7 (Tg E130A EGTA), and 8 (Tg E130A pCa4) sperm flagella from two or more independent experiments. Video 2 Calaxin’s calcium-binding ability is necessary for the calcium-induced asymmetric waveform. Videos of WT, Tg WT, Tg E130A, and calaxin−/− sperm models under the presence of 0.1 mM EGTA or CaCl 2 . In the presence of EGTA, WT, Tg WT, and Tg E130A showed a similar waveform. Calcium induced an asymmetric beating in WT and Tg WT sperm models, whereas Tg E130A showed lower asymmetry. calaxin−/− contained a dynamic proximal region and a distal region with reduced amplitude. Corresponds to Fig 3A–D.Download video

Calaxin E130A mutant diminished calcium-induced waveform asymmetry The planar ciliary beating can be divided into the static component and the dynamic component corresponding to the time-averaged basal shape and the dynamic beating, respectively (Eshel & Brokaw, 1986; Geyer et al, 2016). To quantify the sperm waveform asymmetry, we calculated the spatial average of the static component in each flagellum, which we call “basal curvature” below (Fig S2E). We traced sperm flagella and calculated their tangent angles. Because zebrafish sperm have round heads, we could not calculate the tangent angle relative to the direction of the sperm head as in sea urchin sperm (Brokaw, 1979). Instead, we selected sperm with their heads fixed to the glass slide and freely swimming flagella and calculated the tangent angle relative to the recorded frame. To obtain the time and spatial average, we plotted tangent angles from ≧5 traces over one beat cycle followed by the fitting with the linear equation. Basal curvature was defined as the slope of the fitted equation. The quantification revealed that the Tg E130A sperm model failed to increase the basal curvature with statistical significance in response to calcium, whereas WT and Tg WT significantly elevated it in the pCa4 condition. The basal curvature of Tg E130A in the pCa4 condition was also significantly lower than Tg WT in the same condition (Fig 3E). To test whether beatings are successfully separated into dynamic and static components, we calculated the dynamic component by subtracting the basal curvature from the tangent angles. All of WT, Tg WT, and Tg E130A showed uniform basal curvature and symmetric, sinusoidal dynamic components, which confirmed that their beatings were successfully separated into the dynamic and static components (Fig 3A–C, dotted lines, Fig S2F). Because the calculated dynamic components of Tg WT and Tg E130A were symmetric, the loss of OADs at the distal tips of their flagella did not strongly affect the basal curvature. We also calculated the asymmetry index as in Ciona sperm (Mizuno et al, 2012) (Fig S2D). The result showed a similar trend as the basal curvature: the pCa4 condition led to higher asymmetry indices, with Tg E130A exhibiting a weaker elevation compared with WT and Tg WT. However, these differences did not reach statistical significance, possibly because of the limited sample size. Note that we used an alternative definition of “P-bend” and “R-bend”: we defined the beating with higher curvature as “P-bend” and the other as “R-bend,” deviating from the original definition based on the sperm swimming path, as we observed sperm fixed to the glass slide. These results demonstrate that Calaxin’s calcium-binding ability is necessary to generate the calcium-induced asymmetric waveform.

calaxin−/− sperm model has a highly asymmetric and inactive distal region calaxin −/− sperm model contained an active proximal region and an inactive distal region. To further investigate this phenotype, we compared WT and calaxin −/− sperm models. The distal region of the calaxin −/− sperm model showed higher asymmetry than that of WT in the pCa4 condition, but both genotypes showed similar waveforms in the proximal region (Fig 3A and D and Video 2). Moreover, the dynamic component of the calaxin −/− sperm model was not uniform, indicating that the proximal and distal regions show different beating patterns (Fig S2F). This distal region seemed to coincide with the distal OAD(−) IAD(+) region shown in the IFM experiment. The length of the inactive region differed between flagella, possibly reflecting the variable length of the OAD(−) region (Fig 1C and D). From these results, we speculated that IAD affects waveform asymmetry calcium-dependently.