Many Forms of Assistance Available to Texans
AUSTIN – Texans recovering from the storms and flooding April 26-June 5 may still need FEMA assistance for basic home repairs, rental of temporary housing and other uninsured expenses.
More than 23,000 Texas families have stayed in hotels temporarily because they could not return to their damaged homes. As deadlines are approaching, survivors may qualify for other programs and resources available to help.
Apply to FEMA for Assistance
Financial help may be available for rent, home repair, personal property replacement, food, diapers, damaged computers, medical and dental expenses, vehicle repair and many other expenses caused by the disaster.
More than 47,000 Texas households in 35 counties already are being helped by FEMA, and more applicants are approved every day.
To apply for FEMA assistance, homeowners and renters can:
- Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
- Download the FEMA App for mobile devices
- Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.
- Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc.
Deadline to apply is July 16.
Other Forms of Financial Assistance
FEMA has other forms of financial help available for Texans, including Serious Needs Assistance, Displacement Assistance, Home Repair Assistance, Rental Assistance, Personal Property Assistance, Transportation Assistance, Medical and Dental Assistance, and Funeral Assistance.
Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA)
Texans in designated counties affected by the storms may be eligible to apply for benefits online through Unemployment Benefit Services or by calling Texas Workforce Commission at 800-939-6631 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Deadline is July 16.
Visit a Disaster Recovery Center
Disaster Recovery Centers are operating in affected communities to provide one-on-one help. Texans can visit the centers to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents, learn about available resources and get their questions answered in person. Center locations:
Calhoun County
Calhoun County Public Library, 200 W. Mahan St., Port Lavaca, TX 77979
Cooke County
Valley View Elementary School, 712 S. Lee St., Valley View, TX 76272
Denton County
Butterfield Elementary School, 291 Indian Ln. Sanger, TX 76266
Hardin County
Hardin County Courthouse Annex, 1135 Redwood St., Kountze, TX 77625
Harris County
- Leon Z. Grayson Community Center, 13828 Corpus Christi St., Houston, TX 77015
- Spring Branch Family Development Center, 8575 Pitner Road, Houston, TX 77080
- Thomas A. Glazier Senior Education Center, 16600 Pine Forest Ln., Houston, TX 77084
- Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center, 6402 Market St., Houston, TX 77020
Henderson County
Henderson Senior Center, 3344 Hwy 31, Athens, TX 75752
Jasper County
- Jasper County Courthouse Annex, 271 E. Lamar St., Ste 101, Jasper, TX 75951
Lamar County
- Chisum Elementary School, 3250 S. Church St, Paris, TX 75460
Liberty County
- Liberty County Community Center, Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty, TX 77575
Montgomery County
- East Montgomery County Community Center, 16401 1st St., Splendora, TX 77372
Polk County
- Livingston Public Library, 707 N. Tyler Ave. Livingston, TX 77351
San Jacinto County
- Innovation Center, 250 Live Oak St., Coldspring, TX 77331
Trinity County
- Trinity Middle School, Boardroom, 101 W. Jefferson St., Trinity, TX 75862
Walker County
- Walker County Storm Shelter, 455 TX 75 N, Huntsville, TX 77320 (across from the Veterans Museum)
Waller County
- Pine Island Baptist Church, 36573 Brumlow Road, Hempstead, TX 77445
SBA Business Recovery Centers
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses of any size. Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955. SBA representatives are available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at the Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the affected area. Three Business Recovery Centers are open:
Harris County Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- University of Houston Downtown (UHD), Marilyn Davies College of Business, 320 North Main St., Room B106, 1st Floor Houston, TX 77002
- Trini Mendenhall Community Center, 1414 Wirt Road, Houston, TX 77055
Montgomery County Monday–Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- East Montgomery County Improvement District, 21575 US Highway 59, Ste. 201, New Caney, TX 77357
For the latest information on Texas disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
