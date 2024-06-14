Many Forms of Assistance Available to Texans

AUSTIN – Texans recovering from the storms and flooding April 26-June 5 may still need FEMA assistance for basic home repairs, rental of temporary housing and other uninsured expenses.

More than 23,000 Texas families have stayed in hotels temporarily because they could not return to their damaged homes. As deadlines are approaching, survivors may qualify for other programs and resources available to help.

Apply to FEMA for Assistance

Financial help may be available for rent, home repair, personal property replacement, food, diapers, damaged computers, medical and dental expenses, vehicle repair and many other expenses caused by the disaster.

More than 47,000 Texas households in 35 counties already are being helped by FEMA, and more applicants are approved every day.

To apply for FEMA assistance, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc.

Deadline to apply is July 16.

Other Forms of Financial Assistance

FEMA has other forms of financial help available for Texans, including Serious Needs Assistance, Displacement Assistance, Home Repair Assistance, Rental Assistance, Personal Property Assistance, Transportation Assistance, Medical and Dental Assistance, and Funeral Assistance.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA)

Texans in designated counties affected by the storms may be eligible to apply for benefits online through Unemployment Benefit Services or by calling Texas Workforce Commission at 800-939-6631 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Deadline is July 16.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center

Disaster Recovery Centers are operating in affected communities to provide one-on-one help. Texans can visit the centers to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents, learn about available resources and get their questions answered in person. Center locations:

Calhoun County

Calhoun County Public Library, 200 W. Mahan St., Port Lavaca, TX 77979

Cooke County

Valley View Elementary School, 712 S. Lee St., Valley View, TX 76272

Denton County

Butterfield Elementary School, 291 Indian Ln. Sanger, TX 76266

Hardin County

Hardin County Courthouse Annex, 1135 Redwood St., Kountze, TX 77625

Harris County

Leon Z. Grayson Community Center, 13828 Corpus Christi St., Houston, TX 77015

Spring Branch Family Development Center, 8575 Pitner Road, Houston, TX 77080

Thomas A. Glazier Senior Education Center, 16600 Pine Forest Ln., Houston, TX 77084

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center, 6402 Market St., Houston, TX 77020

Henderson County

Henderson Senior Center, 3344 Hwy 31, Athens, TX 75752

Jasper County

Jasper County Courthouse Annex, 271 E. Lamar St., Ste 101, Jasper, TX 75951

Lamar County

Chisum Elementary School, 3250 S. Church St, Paris, TX 75460

Liberty County

Liberty County Community Center, Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty, TX 77575

Montgomery County

East Montgomery County Community Center, 16401 1st St., Splendora, TX 77372

Polk County

Livingston Public Library, 707 N. Tyler Ave. Livingston, TX 77351

San Jacinto County

Innovation Center, 250 Live Oak St., Coldspring, TX 77331

Trinity County

Trinity Middle School, Boardroom, 101 W. Jefferson St., Trinity, TX 75862

Walker County

Walker County Storm Shelter, 455 TX 75 N, Huntsville, TX 77320 (across from the Veterans Museum)

Waller County

Pine Island Baptist Church, 36573 Brumlow Road, Hempstead, TX 77445

SBA Business Recovery Centers

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses of any size. Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955. SBA representatives are available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at the Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the affected area. Three Business Recovery Centers are open:

Harris County Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

University of Houston Downtown (UHD), Marilyn Davies College of Business, 320 North Main St., Room B106, 1 st Floor Houston, TX 77002

Floor Houston, TX 77002 Trini Mendenhall Community Center, 1414 Wirt Road, Houston, TX 77055

Montgomery County Monday–Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Montgomery County Improvement District, 21575 US Highway 59, Ste. 201, New Caney, TX 77357

For the latest information on Texas disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

