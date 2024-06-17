ChristiMD Medical Group is now LifeSculpt by ChristiMD, Leading the Way in Biohacking, Anti-Aging, Wellness Medicine
The ChristiMD Medical Group proudly announces its rebranding and expansion as LifeSculpt by ChristiMD, founded by visionary physician Dr. Christi Pramudji-Dawe.
LifeSculpt by ChristiMD brings a new era of healthcare to Houston to optimize a patient's health and vitality. Our approach combines the best of both traditional medicine and cutting-edge biohacking.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston's Premier Wellness and Medical Spa has relaunched! The ChristiMD Medical Group proudly announces its rebranding and expansion as LifeSculpt by Christi MD, a cutting-edge wellness and medical spa set to redefine the landscape of healthcare in America. Founded by the visionary Dr. Christi Pramudji-Dawe LifeSculpt specializes in longevity, biohacking, aesthetics, and urogynecological health, catering to the growing demand for comprehensive wellness solutions.
The rise of biohacking, anti-aging, and wellness medicine has been a transformative force in the healthcare industry, with individuals seeking innovative approaches to enhance their overall well-being. LifeSculpt by ChristiMD is at the forefront of this movement, leveraging the latest advancements in medical science to provide personalized and holistic solutions.
Dr. Christi Pramudji-Dawe a respected leader in the field of wellness and anti-aging medicine, expresses her excitement about the rebranding and expansion of the medical group. "LifeSculpt represents a new era in healthcare, where we prioritize not just the treatment of symptoms but the optimization of health and vitality. Our integrated approach combines the best of traditional medicine with cutting-edge biohacking techniques, ensuring our clients achieve their wellness goals and live their best lives."
LifeSculpt by ChristiMD's services encompass a wide range of specialties, including biohacking protocols, anti-aging treatments, aesthetic procedures, and urogynecological health services. The medical spa boasts state-of-the-art facilities and a team of skilled professionals dedicated to providing individualized care that addresses the unique needs and goals of each client and marks a significant milestone in the evolution of healthcare in Houston and beyond.
