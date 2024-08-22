New Data-Backed Strategies for Thriving Post-Menopause, Revealed in Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe’s 'BioVitality Blueprint'

Leading Urologist Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe is passionate about helping women enjoy midlife and beyond. The BioVitality Blueprint: A Woman’s Plan for Elite Health and a Joyful Life is now available on Amazon

Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, a leading urologist, releases her book The BioVitality Blueprint, addressing key midlife women’s health issues.

Energetic. Vibrant. Alive ... It’s the core of BioVitality.”” — Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, a leading urologist and founder of LifeSculpt by ChristiMD, proudly announces the release of her highly anticipated book, The BioVitality Blueprint : A Woman’s Plan for Elite Health and a Joyful Life. This revolutionary guide offers women a comprehensive approach to achieving optimal health and vitality through balanced hormones, urogynecology, and holistic wellness strategies.In The BioVitality Blueprint, Dr. Dawe addresses critical midlife health concerns, particularly those related to menopause and aging. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), over 1.3 million women in the U.S. enter menopause each year, often facing a range of symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and mood swings, which can significantly affect their quality of life. Additionally, postmenopausal women are at an increased risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, osteoporosis, and type 2 diabetes, making it essential to adopt effective health strategies during this stage of life.Dr. Pramudji Dawe’s book is packed with actionable insights and evidence-based strategies, focusing on personalized hormone therapies, advanced beauty treatments, and intimate wellness tips. Her holistic approach also emphasizes the importance of diet, exercise, and spiritual well-being, providing a practical and inspiring blueprint for women to embrace their unique purpose and thrive in midlife and beyond.“Every woman deserves to feel vibrant and full of life, regardless of age. This book is my way of sharing the tools and knowledge I've gained over the years to help women achieve their very best health,” says Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe.“The BioVitality Blueprint provides a path to not just surviving but truly thriving.”About the Author: Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, MD is one of America's leading urologists and specializes in female urology and urogynecology. She was among the first in the U.S. to receive board certification in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Pramudji Dawe earned her Chemical Engineering degree from Georgia Tech and completed her medical training at Baylor College of Medicine. With over 20 years of experience, she is dedicated to treating female pelvic conditions and enhancing both her male and female patients’ health, wellness, and longevity. Outside her practice, she enjoys family time, exercise, and travel.Availability: The BioVitality Blueprint," published by Lunch Break Books —a boutique publishing house dedicated to business visionaries, leaders and entrepreneurs—is launching today on Amazon in both paperback and kindle formats. For more details, visit LifeSculptMD.com.

