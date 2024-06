Faster Therapy Introduces Specialised Hypnotherapy for Anger Management

Hypnotherapy for Anger Management

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faster Therapy, a leading provider of online therapy and havening techniques, announces the launch of their specialised hypnotherapy program for managing anger. Under the expert guidance of therapist Adam Lazarou, this program aims to help individuals understand and control their anger through a combination of therapeutic techniques and deep relaxation.Understanding AngerAnger is a natural and common emotion that can drive individuals to take action and release pent-up emotions. However, frequent or poorly managed anger can become destructive, affecting both mental and physical health. The amygdala, a part of the brain responsible for identifying threats, often triggers anger before the rational cortex can process the situation, leading to impulsive reactions.The Physical Impact of AngerAnger can trigger a variety of physical responses, including:Faster heartbeatTense musclesClenching fistsTightness in the chestIncreased body temperatureNervousness and irritabilityProlonged anger can lead to serious health issues such as chronic headaches, digestive problems, insomnia, anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, skin conditions like eczema, and an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. It can also strain personal relationships and social interactions.The Root of AngerMany people do not realize that anger is often a secondary emotion, masking deeper feelings such as disappointment, fear, and stress. Recognising and addressing these underlying emotions is crucial for effective anger management. Hypnotherapy for Anger ManagementAdam Lazarou emphasises the effectiveness of hypnotherapy in addressing the root causes of anger. The specialised program at Faster Therapy combines talking therapy with deep relaxation techniques, allowing clients to enter a trance-like state where the subconscious mind can be accessed and examined.Through hypnotherapy, clients can:Change negative thought patternsDevelop healthier reactions to anger triggersEstablish effective coping strategiesThis approach helps clients gain control over their negative thoughts, react to situations more beneficially, and build positive behavioral templates using guided imagery.About Faster TherapyFaster Therapy specializes in online therapy, including hypnotherapy and havening techniques, catering to clients worldwide. The goal is to help individuals manage stress and anger, build resilience, and improve overall mental well-being through personalised and accessible therapy sessions.