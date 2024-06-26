Sales Gauge $pAIce dramatically enhances the sales prospecting process for sales professionals by enabling proven techniques using AI technology.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Gauge Announces New Training Tool $pAIce- Sales Prospecting Artificial Intelligence Coaching Engine

Sales Gauge, the leader in sales training and eLearning for business-to-business companies, today announced $pAIce a vertical implementation of an AI LLM focused on “C” Suite Prospecting, the latest sales training tool that guides a sales professional through researching and best practices to build a Sales Gauge (SEKM) “C” suite prospecting email and executive calling templates based on the prospect’s events differentiating the standard prospecting process.

Sales Gauge $pAIce AI combines years of experience in producing results for clients and incorporates algorithms to demonstrate proven prospecting techniques to sales leaders and account managers.

Tim Haller, President of Sales Gauge says,” This $pAIce tool enables salespeople to prospect the white space and call high. It modernizes the sales process, standardizes the prospecting process, and uses technology in sales training that improves sales execution. Salespeople don’t spend the time customizing the message because it is hard and takes time this tool reduces the time and customizes the message”.

The $pAIce platform provides:

• A results-oriented artificial coaching engine incorporated into the methodology integrating past knowledge with current and industry specific knowledge to make closing and appointment setting faster and more consistent.

• Training in a more modern and flexible way designed for today’s sales team through a blend of self -paced eLearning and in-person and/or virtual instructor led training using proven techniques to deliver training anywhere, anytime without incurring travel costs.

• A web crawling technology that accelerates the identification of events from press releases, social media and LinkedIn profiles to better target your prospects.

Jim Platner VP & GM of Rush Computers and Electro Rent Company says, “I have used Sales Gauge techniques for many years. The Sales Gauge system is an essential part of our sales training. Both in-person and online training have returned positive results. Prospecting with the Artificial Coaching Engine gives salespeople proven guidance from the Sales Gauge archives resulting in fast, focused and fluent communications.”

To learn more about $pAIce inquire about a demo: www.sales-gauge.com

About Sales Gauge

Sales Gauge blends technology and messaging for salespeople that result in appointments and sales in a unique prospecting method known as SEKM. SEKM is a technique that provides the salesperson with the knowledge to seek out the right people and the right information resulting in new deals to the pipeline. We specialize in hands on prospecting training using tools like LinkedIn and Twitter to drive pipeline. Sales Gauge delivers classroom and e-learning certified internet-based programs that puts your salespeople on the phones and making "REAL" calls that are to your actual prospects to get business immediately into the pipeline. Sales Gauge has never delivered a program that has not generated a sale to date from the hands-on session.

Contact:

Tim Haller, President of Sales Gauge, info@sales-gauge.com

Tel: 781.910.0077

29 Northwest LNDG, Mashpee, MA 02649