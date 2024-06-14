Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Princess Dr to close for two months

PHOENIX – The southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Princess Drive/Pima Road is scheduled to be closed for approximately 60 days, starting early Tuesday, June 18, for reconstruction work as part of the ongoing freeway widening project in north Scottsdale.

Drivers who normally would use the closed on-ramp at Princess Drive can use the frontage road and enter southbound Loop 101 at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard, which was closed for reconstruction in April, is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, June 17. The ramp will reopen following this weekend’s closure of northbound Loop 101 between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive for new lighting installation.

ADOT asks Loop 101 drivers to allow extra travel time, slow down and allow room for traffic entering the freeway while progress is made on the widening project. The $108 million Loop 101 Improvement Project between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road started in January.

The northbound Loop 101 off-ramps at Cactus Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard are currently closed for work that will allow them to fit with the wider freeway. All on- and off-ramps between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive are being closed in stages for reconstruction. The entire project is scheduled for completion in early 2026.

Crews are adding one lane in each direction along 4.5 miles of the Pima Freeway north of Shea Boulevard. Other improvements include converting the Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard interchange to a diamond configuration and installing new signs, traffic signals and lighting.

The Loop 101 widening project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. The project is scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.