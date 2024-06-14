Comer Probes Biden Administration’s Possible Collusion with Anti-Second Amendment Groups on Litigation Against Firearm Manufacturer

Letters come as pending litigation in Chicago case targets firearm manufacturers for the downstream actions of criminals

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is investigating the Biden Administration about its potential collusion with anti-Second Amendment plaintiffs and the City of Chicago on a lawsuit against Glock, a firearm manufacturer. The plaintiffs are seeking to financially penalize and restrict continued operation of Glock for illegal, aftermarket alterations being made by criminals to the firearm after they have been lawfully sold. In letters sent to the White House Office on Gun Violence Prevention Director Stefanie Feldman and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Director Steven Dettelbach, the Chairman requests certain information, documents, and communications from both entities.

“The City of Chicago recently filed suit, in cooperation with Everytown Law, a pro-gun control organization, claiming Glock, Inc. has willfully sold pistols that can be converted into fully automatic weapons and is seeking financial damages as well as other punitive remedies.” wrote Chairman Comer. “The suit claims Glock has turned a blind eye to the alterations criminals make to many models of their pistol in violation of the National Firearms Act of 1934 and abetted these criminals by continuing to produce their pistols as is. By this logic, the government could accuse nearly any manufacturer of liability for illegal alteration or misuse of their products.”

The Oversight Committee has learned that the White House met privately with representatives from Glock, during which the Administration requested Glock change their pistol design with a focus on making it harder for auto-sears to be installed. On the very day the suit was filed, Everytown for Gun Safety President John Feinblatt tweeted “Federal officials recently contacted Glock to discuss implementing new ways to modify Glock pistols to make it harder for Glock switches to be installed. Rather than help, Glock falsely insisted there is nothing they can do.”

“Because this was a private meeting between Glock and the White House, Mr. Feinblatt seemed to have inside access to the White House meeting which raises questions about collusion with your Office. And rather than aggressively prosecuting criminals, government agencies are colluding with anti-gun interest groups to cripple a manufacturer who sells a legal product in a highly regulated sales market,” continued Chairman Comer.

Read the letter to ATF Director Dettelbach here.

Read the letter to White House Office on Gun Violence Prevention Director Feldman here.