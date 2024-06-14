Recognized Interpretive Criteria
Additional FDA-identified interpretive criteria
|
|
Minimum Inhibitory
|
Disk Diffusion
|
Pathogen
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
Enterobacteralesa
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Staphylococcus spp.b
|
≤2
|
4
|
≥8
|
≥19
|
16-18
|
≤15
|
Haemophilus influenzae and
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Streptococcus pneumoniae
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Streptococcus spp β-
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Streptococcus spp Viridans
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Anaerobes
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
aIncluding Salmonella spp. and Shigella spp.
bThe standard regarding surrogate testing is recognized.
S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant