Recognized Interpretive Criteria

Additional FDA-identified interpretive criteria

 

Minimum Inhibitory
Concentrations
(mcg/mL)

Disk Diffusion
(zone diameter in mm)

Pathogen

S

I

R

S

I

R

Enterobacteralesa

M100 standard is recognized

Staphylococcus spp.b

≤2

4

≥8

≥19

16-18

≤15

Haemophilus influenzae and
parainfluenzae

M100 standard is recognized

Streptococcus pneumoniae

M100 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Streptococcus spp β-
Hemolytic Group

M100 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Streptococcus spp Viridans
Group

M100 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Anaerobes

M100 standard is recognized

-

-

-

aIncluding Salmonella spp. and Shigella spp.
bThe standard regarding surrogate testing is recognized.

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

 