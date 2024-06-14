David Lautrec Joins Call Sheet Media as CSM Mentor
Renowned Producer, Screenwriter, Composer, Musician, and Actor David Lautrec Joins Call Sheet Media to Mentor Emerging Hollywood Talent
I'm thrilled to join Call Sheet Media. It's an incredible opportunity to work with aspiring storytellers. I believe in the power of great stories and am excited to guide the next generation of talent.”WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call Sheet Media is thrilled to announce the addition of David Lautrec to its esteemed team of CSM Mentors. David Lautrec brings a wealth of experience and a multifaceted background to the role, promising to inspire and guide the next generation of storytellers through the CSM Mentor Program.
— David Lautrec
David Lautrec's impressive career spans across producing, screenwriting, composing, musicianship, and acting. His diverse talents and extensive industry knowledge make him an invaluable asset to Call Sheet Media. Throughout his career, David has demonstrated a unique ability to blend creativity with practical expertise, producing work that resonates deeply with audiences and critics alike.
"We are incredibly excited to welcome David Lautrec to Call Sheet Media," said Thomas Haldeman of Call Sheet Media. "His multidisciplinary approach and passion for storytelling perfectly align with our mission to nurture and support undiscovered talent. We are confident that our participants will greatly benefit from his mentorship."
In his new role as a CSM Mentor, David Lautrec will provide one-on-one guidance to selected program participants, helping them refine their concepts and navigate the complex landscape of Hollywood production. His hands-on approach and deep understanding of the creative process will offer aspiring writers and creators the tools they need to bring their visions to life.
David Lautrec’s addition to the team marks a significant step forward for Call Sheet Media. The company remains committed to revolutionizing the entertainment industry by providing unparalleled support and opportunities to talented individuals from diverse backgrounds.
Call Sheet Media is now accepting applications for the CSM Mentor Program. Aspiring writers and creators are encouraged to visit Call Sheet Media (https://callsheetmedia.com) to learn more and apply.
About Call Sheet Media
Call Sheet Media is a production company dedicated to discovering and nurturing new talent in Hollywood. By providing mentorship, resources, and industry connections, Call Sheet Media helps aspiring writers and creators bring their visions to life on the big screen.
