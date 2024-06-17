i-Tech Support Named to Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs 2024
This achievement showcases our team's dedication to innovative solutions and exceptional service. Being named to Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs validates our commitment to excellence in technology.”OCOEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i-Tech Support, inc., a leading provider of IT solutions and services, today announced its inclusion in Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2024. This prestigious list, compiled annually by industry expert Bob Scott, recognizes the most successful value-added resellers (VARs) in the mid-market financial software sector.
"We are honored to be recognized among the top VARs in the industry," said Armando Huerta, CEO at i-Tech Support. "This achievement showcases our team's dedication to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients. Being named to Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs list validates our commitment to excellence in technology services."
The VAR 100 and Top 100 VAR lists, based on company revenues, serve as benchmarks for measuring the success and influence of technology solution providers in the market. In parallel, the VAR Star list acknowledges industry leaders for their significant contributions, thought leadership, and impact on the sector. i-Tech’s recognition underscores its multifaceted achievements and outstanding contributions to the industry. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's list, ranked by revenue, is available for download at https://bit.ly/bobscotttop1002024
About Bob Scott:
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 23 years. He has published this information via the ERP Global Insights (formerly Bob Scott’s Insights) newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 30 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.
About i-Tech Support:
Since 1999, i-Tech Support has helped businesses, non-profits and schools achieve their goals by supporting them with technology that simply works. The team at i-Tech has only one objective, and that is to help your organization get to where you want it to be.
For press inquiries: marketing@i-techsupport.com. For more information on i-Tech Support: https://www.i-techsupport.com/
