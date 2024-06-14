Press Releases

06/14/2024

Tips to Keep Animals Safe this Summer

Connecticut Department of Agriculture Reminds Pet and Livestock Owners of Health Risks as Temperatures Rise

(HARTFORD, CT) – As temperatures rise and hot, humid days are upon us, Connecticut Department of Agriculture is reminding pet and livestock owners to take action to keep their animals safe this summer. This is also the time of year for extreme weather such as thunderstorms and hurricanes, and celebrations which may include fireworks. These types of events may frighten some animals. Owners should prepare now by updating identification tags and microchip information, checking the safety and security of enclosures, and contacting veterinarians if medication is needed to ease anxiety.

“For many of us, summer beckons us to spend lots of time outdoors – swimming, biking, running, or attending fairs and festivals – often with our animals along,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “It’s important to remember what may be comfortable for us, could put our fur and feathered friends at risk. We encourage everyone to follow these tips to keep animals healthy and safe this season.”

Helping Pets Navigate the Summer

Never leave a pet in the car, even in the shade or with windows cracked.

Provide access to plenty of fresh, clean, and cool water.

Take walks, hikes, or runs during the cooler hours of the day.

Avoid hot surfaces, such as asphalt, that can burn your pet’s paws.

Don’t allow unsupervised swimming and be aware of undertows and fast-moving currents.

Know the signs of heat stress and seek emergency veterinary care immediately.

Signs of heat stress include:

Excessive panting/drooling





Abnormal gum and tongue color





Unsteadiness or collapse

Keeping Livestock Comfortable and Safe

Provide ample shade calculating square footage based on herd size and resource guarding. Temporary movable shade structures can be built and relocated for rotational grazing setups.

Maximize airflow – position shelters to take advantage of breezes or install fans with fully enclosed motors rated for agricultural use.

Add spray misters to fans or sprinklers for added relief.

Drinking water should be clean and out of direct sun.

If you need to transport or work livestock, do so during cooler parts of the day.

Be aware of fire risks associated with overloaded circuits or faulty electrical, stored hay that hasn’t been properly cured, or parking equipment in barns that hasn’t properly cooled.

“Many of our livestock owners already take some, or all, of the above steps to keep their animals healthy during the summer months, but it’s also easy to underestimate how much relief a properly placed fan can provide,” said interim State Veterinarian Dr. Erin Masur, DVM. “In addition to taking these steps, all animals should be current on vaccinations with extra attention paid to those at higher risk of heat stress. Young animals, those with dark colored skin, or history of respiratory disease are more susceptible and the longer a heat stretch lasts, the more stressful it can be.”

