Helium Deploy Announces Launch of AskMoken: A New AI Support Bot for Helium Mining

Helium Deploy has launched AskMoken, an advanced AI support bot designed to streamline troubleshooting processes for users of Helium hotspot miners. This development aims to facilitate faster diagnostics and resolution of issues that may affect mining rewards.

Overview of AskMoken

AskMoken is an AI tool that utilizes real-time data to provide diagnostics and solutions to Helium hotspot miners. It employs advanced algorithms to access relevant blockchain and off-chain data, offering actionable insights to optimize hotspot performance.

Capabilities and Future Plans

The support provided by AskMoken currently covers issues related to three specific networks:

- Helium Mobile / IOT

- DIMO

- GEODNET

This enables personalized and effective support for users experiencing difficulties with their specific hotspots within the Helium Network.

Example of Usage

Users seeking assistance can interact with AskMoken by submitting queries about their hotspots, for instance, asking for a diagnosis on the "Massive Iron Scallop." The bot processes the information and suggests optimization strategies for improved operation.

Accessing AskMoken

There are two main ways to access AskMoken:

- Online Access: Users can start interacting with the AskMoken Bot by visiting the website at ask.moken.io.

- In Moken’s Helium Explorer: By navigating to explorer.moken.io, users can search for their hotspot and initiate a chat using the chat feature available on the page.

About Helium Deploy

Helium Deploy specializes in advanced Helium miners including models like Helium Outdoor and Indoor Wifi, FreedomFi, and Baicells Hotspot miners. These products are designed for easy setup and cater to a diverse range of mining needs, promoting wider participation in the Helium Network.

Product Highlights

- Helium: Enhance your mining capabilities with state-of-the-art Mobile and IoT equipment from Nova Labs and other top brands.

- GEODNET: Participate in an innovative network of High-Accuracy Location RTK stations. Certain areas offer significantly increased rewards.

- DIMO: Earn rewards while driving with smart devices that integrate seamlessly with the Helium IoT Network.

- WeatherXM: Support the collection of hyper-local weather data by becoming a WeatherXM miner.

- Mine Soarchain: Engage in a secure, decentralized ecosystem that supports interactions among vehicles, data providers, and developers.

For additional information, please contact:

Rory Bokser

Email: rory@heliumdeploy.io