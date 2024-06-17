Trackingme, the company offering vehicle tracking and telematics solutions will be part of Collision in Toronto
The event marks the company’s operational launch in North America.
We aim to become a global performance management leader in the IoT market. Our value proposition includes enhanced operational efficiency, safety, cost reduction, and environmental sustainability.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its expansion to North America, Trackingme will participate in Collision, the technology conference, where it will have its first contact with the Canadian market and present products for the transportation industry, including tracking solutions for the vehicle theft situation currently affecting thousands of Canadians.
— Asim Jamil, CEO of Trackingme
Asim Jamil, CEO of Trackingme, explained that Collision will serve to establish valuable connections with potential clients and business partners and highlighted their emphasis on their clients’ performance and ROI. Trackingme’s technology leverages advanced wireless communication, cloud computing, and AI, offering scalable and secure products.
“We aim to become a global performance management leader and have one of the world’s best platforms in the IoT market. Our value proposition includes enhanced operational efficiency, safety, cost reduction, and environmental sustainability. For example, our solutions to prevent and deter car theft will be beneficial for the insurance industry as well as drivers,” commented Mr. Jamil.
Trackingme currently operates in five countries in the Middle East, and given its success and growth, the company is expanding to North America, where it plans to serve clients in the industries of transportation, oil, gas, and mining, manufacturing, construction, food and beverage, waste and recycling, insurance, and government institutions, among others.
About Trackingme
Trackingme (www.trackingme.ca) is an IoT-based company that equips the automotive and logistics industry with cutting-edge technological tools, including tracking and telematics systems. Focused on leveraging AI-based data analytics and SaaS-based services, the company empowers businesses with actionable insights, improving their decision-making processes. With a presence in six countries, Trackingme serves several industries such as transportation, oil, gas, and mining, manufacturing, construction, food and beverage, waste and recycling, insurance, and government.
