Governor Hochul Announces Progress Toward Transforming Former Syracuse Developmental Center Site Into Vibrant, Mixed-Use Development

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The revitalization of the long-vacant Syracuse Developmental Center offers a forward-thinking opportunity to address Central New York's long-term regional priorities. Inspired by Governor Hochul’s unwavering commitment to both expand the economy and enhance affordability, our investment in this project will create jobs and residential options in Syracuse and the broader community for years to come."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, "This $29 million investment is the all-important first step to realizing the complete transformation of an abandoned campus into a thriving community once again. HCR looks forward to helping the city of Syracuse realize the full potential of this site, with at least 250 new homes, healthy open space, retail and job training facilities. This is a great step forward and I commend Governor Hochul’s vision and the commitment of the legislature and all of the partners who are making this project possible. We are all in this together and headed for a brighter future."

State Senator John W. Mannion said, “As a lifelong Central New Yorker who watched the companies, and the jobs leave in the seventies, eighties, and nineties – it’s incredible to be a part of the revitalization we are seeing across the region. Transforming the former Syracuse Developmental Center site into a new mixed-use housing and manufacturing hub is reversing years of blight and urban decay. I commend Governor Hochul for her continued focus on the needs of Central New York and am eager to see the positive impact this development will have on our communities.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “The transformation of the Syracuse Developmental Center site is a long-awaited step to continue building on Syracuse’s progress. This is a great opportunity to turn the long-neglected site into a mixed-use property, including affordable housing. With our housing crisis and the arrival of Micron, we urgently need to expand our housing options, and this project, along with others, is a step in the right direction. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her commitment to revitalizing this area for the benefit of Central New York residents.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “As a young man I actually worked on the construction of the Syracuse Developmental Center. Although it brings back memories, the demolition work is necessary and will benefit not only the west side of Syracuse but the entire City. I look forward to the completion of this project and commend Governor Hochul for her support.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “The demolition of the former Syracuse Developmental Center marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to revitalize Central New York. This $29 million investment, spearheaded by Governor Hochul, will transform a long-vacant site into a vibrant hub of economic activity and mixed-income housing. By addressing both commercial and residential needs, this project will not only create jobs but also provide much-needed affordable housing for our growing community. I am excited to see the positive impact this development will have on Syracuse and the broader region, and I commend all involved for their commitment to making this vision a reality.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “As a growing community, it is important that we make strategic investments in both workforce development and housing. We need to have the resources available to train people for the jobs of tomorrow while also ensuring they have a place to live. The redevelopment of the Syracuse Developmental Center accomplishes all of that and more. Today marks an important step in making this redevelopment a reality and I want to thank all the partners that worked together to make today possible.”