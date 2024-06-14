Submit Release
News Search

There were 177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,261 in the last 365 days.

$4.5 billion operating budget approved, including compensation increases

The Indiana University Board of Trustees approved a $4.5 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2024-25 during its June meeting, including a salary increase for IU employees.

Limestone Indiana University seal at IU Bloomington

This year’s budget total is greater than last year’s, reflecting in part a strong growth in outside research engagement through increased grants and contracts.

“IU is making strong investments in areas such as the growth of research and entrepreneurship; faculty and staff talent recruitment; and student success and support, including increased financial aid,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “These strategic outlays are closely aligned with the goals of IU 2030 and reflect a careful stewardship of the university’s limited resources in service of key priorities.”

Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings reaffirmed IU’s AAA credit rating, citing a stable enrollment profile, including solid demand with a broad geographic draw; excellent management of strategy and resources; and positive financial operations. These factors also informed Moody’s recent reaffirmation of the university’s Aaa rating, the agency’s highest rating.

The budget includes salary increases of up to 3 percent for IU employees, the third year in a row with a 3 percent increase. Over the past five years, salary and wage increases at IU have averaged 2.2 percent, including no increase in FY2021 due to the pandemic.

The budget goes into effect July 1.

You just read:

$4.5 billion operating budget approved, including compensation increases

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more