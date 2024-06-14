Renovations approved to improve safety and efficiency of classrooms, research laboratories

The Indiana University Board of Trustees approved one architectural design and several facilities projects during its June meeting in Bloomington, including:

The architectural designs for the IU Indianapolis Science Laboratory expansion and renovation project.

Renovations to the IU School of Medicine’s VanNuys Medical Science Building Laboratory on the Indianapolis campus.

Renovation and rehabilitation to chemistry teaching labs on the IU Bloomington campus.

Replacement, upgrades and expansion of cooling capacity and distribution on the IU Bloomington campus.

The 2025 Repair and Rehabilitation Plan for all IU campuses.

2025 Regional Campus Deferred Maintenance projects at five regional campuses.

IU Indianapolis Science Laboratory Building

The architectural designs for the IU Indianapolis Science Laboratory Building will introduce a cutting-edge, multidisciplinary research facility spanning 52,000 square feet, strategically positioned at the intersection of North Blackford and West New York streets in the IU Indianapolis Science and Technology Corridor.

Among the projects approved by the Board of Trustees at its June meeting was the architectural design for the IU Indianapolis Science Laboratory Building. Rendering provided by IU Capital Planning and Facilities

The architecture of the new building is designed to complement the existing Science and Engineering Laboratory Building at IU Indianapolis and address the pressing need for enhanced research infrastructure to accommodate the campus’s growth.

The trustees approved this $60 million expansion and renovation project at their June 15, 2023, meeting and the project was also approved for state funding during the 2023 Indiana General Assembly as part of IU’s 2023-25 Capital Appropriation Request.

IU School of Medicine VanNuys Medical Science Building Laboratory

This project will renovate academic spaces across areas of the first, second and third floors of the North Wing of the IU School of Medicine’s VanNuys Medical Science Building at IU Indianapolis to convert existing office and classroom space into new research laboratories.

The anticipated opening of IU’s new Medical Education and Research Building provides opportunities to renovate existing office and classroom space in the VanNuys building to meet IU’s research laboratory goals. These new units in the VanNuys building will allow the university to explore how common research equipment can be efficiently leveraged by placing researchers with similar interests or approaches in close proximity.

In addition to academic space, renovations will include interior structural, mechanical and infrastructure updates and installation of new laboratory utilities, HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, power, data and finishes as required for new laboratory layouts. In all, the project will cover a total area of 28,099 square feet.

Chemistry teaching labs at IU Bloomington

This project will renovate eight teaching laboratories and related support areas in the Chemistry Building on the IU Bloomington campus, as well as replace four air handling units that serve these laboratories and related areas in the building.

Upgrades to more than 31,000 square feet — including more than 19,000 square feet of academic space — will be made in support of IU Bloomington Provost Rahul Shrivastav’s Project Inspire, a multiyear effort to systematically improve and update instructional spaces on the Bloomington campus.

The chemistry lab project will reconfigure and modernize 1980s-era teaching laboratories to improve safety, sightlines and accessibility, enabling flexible and collaborative instruction. Nearly 100 new fume hoods — which make use of high-efficiency, low-flow technology for significant energy savings, as well as improved laboratory safety — will be installed as well. The project will replace the building’s central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Work will be completed in two phases, allowing for uninterrupted instructional delivery during the construction process.

Cooling capacity and distribution at IU Bloomington

Phase one of a two-phase project will replace two aging chillers at the Main Chilled Water Plant and add one additional chiller in support of growing energy management and utility distribution needs on the Bloomington campus.

Since 2015, more than 2.1 million gross square feet of space has been added to the central chilled water system. This increase, especially during periods of extreme or prolonged periods of heat, has significantly increased cooling demand. New higher-capacity replacement chillers will operate more efficiently while largely making use of existing plant infrastructure.

In addition to the new chillers, this project will connect the standalone Union Street plant to the Forest Quad plant, adding Union Street to the central system and expanding reliability and diversity of cooling capacity campus-wide. The new chiller equipment as well as the physical connection of the Union Street plant will add a net increase of more than 3,200 tons of additional capacity — a 16% increase — to IU Bloomington’s central chilled water loop.

2025 Repair and Rehabilitation Plan

Funded by state appropriation and student fees, the 2025 Repair and Rehabilitation Plan includes repairs or replacement of roofing; windows; elevators; electrical, fire protection, mechanical and plumbing systems; steam, utilities, and electricity distribution systems; and classroom and site improvements at IU Bloomington, IU Indianapolis and all regional campuses.

2025 Regional Campus Deferred Maintenance

The Regional Campus Deferred Maintenance projects impact 14 buildings on five campuses and will provide safe, effective and efficient learning and work environments for students, faculty and staff through repairs and renovations of facilities and infrastructure.

Renovations will include replacing or updating building heating systems, mechanical systems and controls, and will continue to address work begun in Phases I-V of the Regional Campus Deferred Maintenance requests. This project was previously funded by the Indiana General Assembly in the 2023-2025 State Budget and was part of Indiana University’s 2023-25 Capital Appropriation Request.