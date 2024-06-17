Revolutionizing Long-Term Care Analytics with Real-World Data

Xraised & PointClickCare

Insights from Tara Goodman, VP at PointClickCare Life Sciences

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PointClickCare has recently released an in-depth interview with Xraised showcasing its transformative impact on healthcare through innovative data solutions. The interview with Tara S. Goodman, M.P.H, Vice President at PointClickCare Life Sciences, highlights the critical role of data in improving patient care and outcomes. It delves into the complexities of long-term care analytics, the importance of real-world evidence, and the advancements PointClickCare is making in the life sciences sector to support aging and vulnerable populations.

Comprehensive Overview of PointClickCare Life Sciences

PointClickCare Life Sciences is at the cutting edge of healthcare innovation, partnering with the life sciences industry to enhance the development and delivery of therapies for the aging and vulnerable populations. Utilizing real-world data from their electronic health record (EHR) system, PointClickCare captures comprehensive patient data over six years in Long-Term Care (LTC) and Skilled Nursing Facilities across the USA. This robust longitudinal data asset spans all therapeutic areas, providing invaluable insights for research and development.

Key Features and Benefits

1. Real-World Data Utilization: PointClickCare's EHR system captures detailed longitudinal patient data, offering a rich array of insights across therapeutic areas.

2. Daily Observations: With an average of 30 observations per patient per day, the data includes vital signs, ADL scores, labs, and MDS.

3. Enhanced Care Management: The mandatory MDS tool standardizes assessment and facilitates care management in LTC facilities.

4. Comprehensive Data Asset: The data asset includes all medical and prescription touchpoints, enhancing the depth and breadth of the available data.

Inspiration Behind the Creation Addressing Industry Challenges

PointClickCare was inspired to create their innovative solutions after recognizing that new therapies and standards of care often fail to reach vulnerable populations. Pharmaceutical and life sciences companies frequently overlook these cohorts. By providing deeper data insights, PointClickCare Life Sciences aims to improve therapy development and delivery while uncovering health disparities to enhance outcomes.

Solving Disparities and Access Issues

PointClickCare Life Sciences' data reveals significant disparities and access issues within healthcare. Their goal is to address these challenges, ensuring that vulnerable populations receive the care they need.

Innovations in Healthcare Technology Unique and Innovative Solutions

PointClickCare Life Sciences distinguishes itself with access to a large and diverse patient population, enabling real-time tracking of patient journeys and outcomes. Their robust, research-grade data asset offers unparalleled insights into disease onset, medication use, and adherence among older adults.

Comprehensive Patient Insights

PointClickCare Life Sciences data captures detailed symptom data and comprehensive outcome scores, such as ADLs, daily vitals, and Function Scores, providing a holistic view of patient health and care. Aggregating unique datasets empowers frontline disease management, with integrated assessments and screeners. By understanding unmet needs, they identify gaps in the current market where new therapies can provide significant benefits.

Overcoming Market Challenges Start-Up Challenges and Solutions

PointClickCare Life Sciences faced several challenges when bringing their products to market, including apathy toward this specific population, high startup costs, and long sales cycles with pharmaceutical companies. They overcame these obstacles by educating life science companies about the opportunity, leveraging core business functions for operational efficiency, and tailoring partnerships to specific therapeutic needs.

Building Brand Awareness

By leveraging their proprietary EHR data, PointClickCare Life Sciences educates the market on the possibilities of data beyond claims, emphasizing the value of chart-based learnings and comprehensive outcome scores that focus on the aging and vulnerable cohort.

Customer Response and Success Stories Positive Feedback and Market Impact PointClickCare Life Sciences has received positive feedback from their target audience, with notable success stories highlighting significant market share gains after integrating their EHR data.

Success Story Examples

1. Market Share Growth: A user initially saw a 0.17% market share gain, which increased to 0.32% per month after using PointClickCare Life Sciences EHR data.

2. Significant Increase: Another user experienced a jump from 0.2% to 1.1% per month in market share after leveraging their data insights.

Company's Growth Journey Milestones and Achievements

Over the past 25 years, PointClickCare has transformed the healthcare ecosystem through real-time clinical insights, value-based care, and innovation. In 2020, PointClickCare Life Sciences was established to enhance scientific research using de-identified PHI data.

Expansion and Connectivity

Investments in innovation, network expansion, and value-based care have increased their capabilities, reduced healthcare spend, and significantly improved outcomes through unparalleled connectivity across the continuum.

Utilizing Customer Feedback Customer-Centric Approach

PointClickCare Life Sciences gathers and utilizes customer feedback through regular engagement, NPS surveys, and advisory boards. This feedback helps refine their product offerings and enhance the user experience.

Early Adopter Insights

Early adopter customers play a crucial role in testing new products and features, providing valuable insights for improvement.

Diversity and Inclusion Commitment to DEI

PointClickCare as a whole fosters diversity and inclusion through initiatives like the Allyship & Inclusion Community, DEI newsletters, and event calendars.

They strive to create a dynamic and inclusive workforce, bridging generational gaps and prioritizing employee well-being.

Core Values

At its core, PointClickCare is committed to solving complex healthcare problems through innovative technology, making a meaningful impact in communities, and setting an inspiring example for organizations worldwide.

Key Highlights from Tara Goodman’s Interview on Xraised:

What are long-term care analytics? Long-term care analytics involves using data to improve access and outcomes in long-term care settings. This includes analyzing patient data to enhance care management and identify health trends.

How does PointClickCare improve healthcare outcomes? PointClickCare uses real-world data from their EHR system to track patient journeys, capture outcomes, and provide insights that improve the development and delivery of therapies for older and vulnerable populations.

What is real-world evidence in life sciences? Real-world evidence refers to data collected from real-life patient experiences, used to inform healthcare decisions and improve the development and delivery of medical therapies.

What solutions does PointClickCare offer for life sciences data? PointClickCare offers comprehensive data solutions that include longitudinal patient data, daily observations, and detailed health metrics, enabling better insights and outcomes in life sciences research.

How does PointClickCare provide post-acute care insights? PointClickCare's EHR system captures detailed patient data in post-acute care settings, offering valuable insights into patient health, care management, and outcomes.

How does PointClickCare gather and utilize customer feedback? PointClickCare engages with customers through regular site visits, NPS surveys, and advisory boards, using feedback to refine their products and enhance user experiences.

PointClickCare is a leader in healthcare technology, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative data solutions. With a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and real-world evidence, PointClickCare Life Sciences is transforming the landscape of long-term care and life sciences research.

For more information, visit PointClickCare Life Sciences or contact Tara Goodman at [tara.goodman@pointclickcare.com].