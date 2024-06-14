New EU call to support displaced researchers from Ukraine under Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions

The European Commission has announced a new call to support projects benefiting around 50 displaced doctoral and postdoctoral researchers from Ukraine through the MSCA4Ukraine initiative, with an extra €10 million in funding under the Horizon Europe programme.

The call will open on 5 August and close on 5 September 2024. It is part of the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA), which has already dedicated €25 million to enable 125 researchers displaced since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, to continue their work.

Researchers wishing to apply should prepare an application with a host organisation of their choice based in the EU or in countries associated with Horizon Europe. This includes universities, research centres, public bodies, companies or other institutions. The full application guidance is available on the MSCA4Ukraine’s website.

Two practical webinars for potential applicants will be held on 20 and 24 June. The information about the webinars will be published on the MSCA4Ukraine’s website.

The scheme is part of the wider EU support to Ukraine. Initiatives in the domain of research and innovation include the recent Horizon Europe Office in Kyiv and the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) Community Hub in Kyiv, the European Innovation Council (EIC) action EIC4Ukraine, and other initiatives like the EURIZON Fellowship Programme.

