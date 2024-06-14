Submit Release
EU4Moldova: wastewater treatment plant built in Sculeni 

A wastewater treatment plant is now operational in Sculeni, Ungheni, providing improved access to sanitation services for 3,400 households, school and pre-school education, health care institutions, and over 100 entrepreneurs in the village and two other neighbouring localities, Buciumeni and Cioropcani.

The works, worth more than €200,000, were carried out with the support of the ‘EU4Moldova: Focal regions’ programme, funded by the EU and implemented by UNDP and UNICEF, and with the contribution of Sculeni town hall. 

A cyclic biological treatment plant and a wastewater pumping station with a syphoning and desilting plant were built and sewerage networks were installed. 

“Access to the sewerage system means conditions for a dignified life. At the same time, it has a direct impact on the quality of the environment and makes it easier to attract investment, as we are becoming a destination for entrepreneurs, who have access to all utilities,” said Sergiu Gușevati, mayor of Sculeni.

The ‘EU4Moldova: Focal regions’ programme (2019-2024) supports smart, inclusive, and sustainable socio-economic development in the Cahul and Ungheni regions to bring a better quality of life to citizens.

