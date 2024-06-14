Bridge Cable Attending 2024 ADI Expo in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
The full-day expo is headed to New Jersey and expects up to 5,000 attendees and hundreds of exhibitors, with the Bridge Cable team as some of those attendees.WILLOW GROVE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The full team of Bridge Cable is set to attend the ADI Expo as it makes a stop in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Tuesday, August 27th 2024. The annual event exhibits manufacturers like Honeywell, Resideo, Telguard, Turing, DSC, Yale, and more. Attendees will be spending the day learning the latest trends within telecommunications and receiving hands-on training from industry experts. The Bridge Cable team will be networking with these leading suppliers and various members of the ADI team, and sharing updates about their newest projects, services and partnerships.
Senior technician at Bridge Cable, Ray Faas, shared some insight with regards to the team’s past experiences with the expo, and their excitement for the next one:
“I am super excited to be going back to the ADI Expo again as there is always something new to learn about in the telecommunications industry. I love seeing the new products and keeping up with the technology as it advances. There is something going on in every part of the building with the grand ballroom having vendors and meals like breakfast, lunch and dessert, and classes and demonstrations going on as well. I have been to a few classes in the past that discussed fiber, access control systems and video surveillance, and have been to both a door lock and security camera demonstration.
There are a ton of different sales representatives that you can network with from security camera companies to hardware/tool companies, and they always take the time to share valuable information with you and answer any questions you may have. There is also a ton of awesome gear and products that ADI gives away throughout the event, which is an aspect I am always excited about!”
Bridge Cable encourages anyone that is interested in telecommunications and will be in the area to attend the expo. To register or learn more information about the event, please visit ADI’s website.
About Bridge Cable
Bridge Cable is a network cabling installation company based out of Willow Grove, PA. Founded by two brothers in 2006, the company has been serving the Philadelphia and New Jersey areas and surrounding communities. For both commercial and residential properties, their data cabling services include (but are not limited to) security camera, access control system, video surveillance, wireless network, and fiber optic installation. Bridge Cable strongly values doing the best job possible on projects and keeping all of their clients satisfied.
https://www.bridgecable.com/
Emily Dula
bridge-cable
+1 877-832-1206
info@bridgecable.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube