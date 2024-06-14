Hyde School Breaks Ground on State-of-the-Art Outdoor Athletic Complex
Hyde School in Bath Maine enters new phase with a New Sports Complex. Completion is expected this September in time for the 2024-2025 school year.BATH, MAINE, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyde School is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of a comprehensive renovation of its Outdoor Athletics Complex, marking a significant enhancement in the school's athletic facilities and overall quality of life for its students and the community.
The ambitious project includes the installation of a state-of-the-art turf playing surface and track, complete locker room renovation, the addition of a family viewing pavilion, and a new scoreboard. Hyde School has partnered with industry leader FieldTurf for the track and turf field renovation, ensuring top-tier quality and performance for the new facilities. The estimated completion date for this project is September 1, 2024.
"Thanks to the generosity of several Hyde supporters, we are able to move forward with this important campus improvement. We are excited to partner with FieldTurf for what will be one of the top playing surfaces in Maine. Hyde student-athletes will greatly benefit from the new athletics facility starting at the beginning of school this fall," said Will Bridgeo, Director of Development.
Enhancing Quality of Life
The new Outdoor Athletics Complex is more than just an upgrade; it is a testament to Hyde School's commitment to providing its students with the best possible environment for growth and development. The state-of-the-art facilities will support a wide range of athletic programs, fostering teamwork, discipline, and physical fitness. The addition of a family viewing pavilion and upgraded locker rooms will enhance the experience for athletes and spectators alike, creating a vibrant community hub.
This is an expanding opportunities for students to engage in lifelong sports learning and participation. With these enhancements, Hyde School is poised to offer one of the top athletic experiences in Maine, attracting student-athletes from across the region and beyond.
Community Impact
The renovation of the Outdoor Athletics Complex is a significant milestone for Hyde School and the wider community. It represents an investment in the future, providing students with the facilities they need to excel in sports and life. The improved complex will also serve as a venue for community events, fostering a stronger bond between Hyde School and the local community.
About Hyde School
Hyde School is a renowned independent school located in Bath, Maine, dedicated to the development of character and leadership in its students. Founded on the belief that character is as important as academic achievement, Hyde provides a rigorous educational experience that emphasizes personal growth, integrity, and service to others.
As the project progresses, Hyde School invites community members to join in celebrating this exciting development. Stay tuned for updates on the construction and upcoming events to mark the completion of this transformative project.
