FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 14, 2024

DMV JOINS IN ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF PRIDE MONTH

Agency is proud to offer Gender X as status on licenses, permits and IDs

DMV is participating in Pride events all month long

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is proud to participate in celebrating Pride Month this June.

For just over two years, DMV has offered New Yorkers the opportunity to select X as their gender marker on their licenses, permits and identity documents. This allows our customers to have a document that more accurately reflects their gender identity.

So far, more than 5,200 New Yorkers have chosen Gender X as their gender marker.

“Making the Gender X marker available to New Yorkers is one of my most cherished moments as DMV Commissioner,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder. “It was so moving to see how much pride people took in finally having a document that reflected their gender identity. DMV is proud to support Pride Month, and our employees across New York State will be actively participating in events to show our support for the LGTBQIA+ community.”

New Yorkers can change their gender identity on DMV identification documents by completing the Application for Permit, Driver License or Non-Driver ID Card (PDF) (MV-44) or you can update your gender identifier online.

In addition to offering the Gender X option, which DMV does year-round, DMV employees are participating in multiple Pride events throughout New York State. DMV’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is organizing these efforts.

The agency also has formed a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee whose mission is to promote, create, and maintain a truly diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce at DMV. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee is also actively involved in organizing DMV’s presence at the multiple Pride events. Seventeen employees from across the agency serve on the committee.

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee is encouraging and supporting employees to show their Pride this month.

On June 9, DMV employees participated in two separate Pride events. Downstate, DMV workers participated in the Long Island Pride Parade in Huntington Village. Upstate, DMV supported the Capital Pride Parade & Festival in Albany.

Employees of the agency also will take part in the Central New York Pride Parade on June 22 in Syracuse.

A little over a week later, on June 30, 2024, DMV staff will be participating in the New York City Pride March & Festival.

Additionally, all DMV employees will be encouraged to “Wear a Rainbow for Pride” on Friday, June 28. That date is significant as it marks the start of what became known as the Stonewall Rebellion that launched the modern movement for the rights of LGTBQIA+ people.

