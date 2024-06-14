Overnight closures of Highway 99 at Steveston Highway for girder placement

CANADA, June 14 - Highway 99 northbound and southbound will be closed to traffic overnight for two consecutive nights, beginning Friday, June 14, 2024, for Steveston Interchange construction.

During the closures, vehicles travelling on Highway 99 will be detoured using the on- and off-ramps at Steveston Highway.

The closures are needed so cranes can lift concrete girders into place to form part of the new five-lane Steveston Interchange spanning Highway 99. The largest among the 21 girders weigh 50 tonnes and are 35 metres long.

To minimize traffic disruptions, work will occur only between 11 p.m. on Friday, June 14 and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 16.

During this time, the Steveston Highway northbound loop ramp onto Highway 99 will be closed. Traffic will be rerouted to access the north side on-ramp. Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to use caution through the detour.

East and west travel on Steveston Highway will be maintained for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

Existing transit stops will be maintained in all directions.

A second set of closures will be required to complete the installation of girders later in June. An additional update will be provided with the specific dates of the second closure. The Steveston Interchange Project is on track to be completed in fall 2025.

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/