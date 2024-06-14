Major park expansion will better protect sacred sites, caribou habitat

CANADA, June 14 - Tori Ball, conservation director, Lands and Freshwater Program, Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, B.C. –

“We know that caribou need healthy forests to survive, and today the future of this iconic species is looking brighter. The expansion of Klinse-za Park, alongside the ongoing caribou recovery efforts led by West Moberly and Saulteau First Nations, will have a lasting impact on bringing back declining caribou populations from the brink of extinction. Stewarding lands to ensure healthy caribou and wildlife populations is vital for local communities to ensure environmental sustainability underpins resource development.”

Michael Noonan, assistant professor and head of the Quantitative Ecology Lab at the University of B.C. Okanagan –

“The Province’s expansion of Klinse-za Park is a very welcome development. Not only does it represent an important step towards meeting the international commitment Canada signed on to in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, but it strengthens the hard-earned successes that the West Moberly and Saulteau First Nations have had in reversing the declines of the Klinse-za southern mountain caribou herd. This is the type of responsible stewardship that will help protect our wildlife and ecosystems for future generations.”

Tim Burkhart, director of landscape protection, Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative –

“The expansion of the Klinse-za/Twin Sisters protected area is an extraordinary milestone for caribou and communities. Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative commends the unwavering leadership of West Moberly First Nations and Saulteau First Nations, in partnership with the Province, and Environment and Climate Change Canada, on their commitment and collaboration to bring the Klinse-za caribou herd back from the brink of extinction. These critical habitat protections today give caribou a chance to thrive for generations to come.”

Brian Sullivan, chief executive officer, Conuma Resources –

“Conuma Resources Ltd. congratulates the Saulteau and West Moberly First Nations on their successful collaboration with the governments of British Columbia and Canada, along with local communities, in recovering caribou populations and fostering healthy ecosystems and balanced economies. We celebrate the expansion of Klinse-za/Twin Sisters Park and look forward to our efforts to help grow caribou herds and advance habitat conservation and restoration.”

Cole Burton, associate professor, Department of Forest Resources Management and Canada research chair in terrestrial mammal conservation –

“The Klinse-za/Twin Sisters Park expansion is a monumental step forward for caribou conservation and an inspiring example of collaborative wildlife stewardship in British Columbia. Habitat loss has driven declines of many caribou populations, so steps like this to increase habitat protection and recovery are vital. And the expanded park will also provide needed protection for many other wildlife species that require large areas with minimal disturbances from people, including grizzly bear, wolverine and fisher.”

Rachel Plotkin, boreal project manager, David Suzuki Foundation –

“At this moment in time, when it’s so critical to protect and restore nature, we’re encouraged to see progress in on-the-ground measures to advance caribou recovery, and to recognize the rights, title and Treaties of the West Moberly and Saulteau First Nations.”