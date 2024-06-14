i1x Venture Studio Launches in Vilnius, Lithuania
Pioneering New Venture Capital and Entrepreneurship Models to Drive Innovation in the B2B Sector
VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, June 14, 2024 -- i1x, a next-generation venture studio, announces its official launch in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Founded by Ivan Ivanka, a serial entrepreneur and business growth expert, i1x aims to revolutionize the B2B startup ecosystem by providing unparalleled support and resources to early-stage companies.
i1x differentiates itself by focusing on the untapped potential of emerging markets, particularly in the Baltic states, V4 countries, and Africa. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI, machine learning, no-code platforms, and cloud computing, i1x enables startups to develop products rapidly and cost-effectively.
"I founded i1x with the mission to empower B2B entrepreneurs in underserved markets," said Ivan Ivanka, Founder & CEO of i1x. "Our studio model allows us to achieve significant economies of scale, providing startups with access to shared expertise, resources, and networks that would otherwise be out of reach. Building here in the Baltics (Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia), as opposed to more saturated markets like the United States (California or New York), offers a 3 to 15 times capital efficiency advantage, enabling us to focus on creating cash cow businesses."
One of the cornerstone initiatives at i1x is the RevenueCamp, a program specifically crafted to accelerate the growth of B2B startups by integrating advanced technological solutions and strategic business mentorship. The RevenueCamp, combined with proprietary tools like Markster and IVA AI, provides startups with a collaborative environment, access to industry experts, and hands-on support in areas such as product development, market entry strategies, and operational efficiency. This holistic approach ensures that startups can overcome common growth obstacles and scale successfully.
IVA AI, one of the first startups launched hands-on by i1x, is designed to create digital employees for SMBs, enabling them to scale their sales teams affordably and efficiently. "Working with i1x has been a game-changer," said Valdis Sprogis, CEO of IVA AI. "In just a few weeks, I’ve seen more progress and experienced personal growth at a scale I could never imagine. Ivan and the team at i1x are like machines, pushing through strategic wins and milestones daily. The support and challenge from Ivan have transformed our approach and accelerated our path to success: revenue, profit, and funding."
Valdis added, "Before i1x, I was pushing myself to the brink, trying to do 18-hour days just to keep up. Now, with the structured support and expertise from i1x, we’re not just keeping up; we’re excelling and exceeding. It feels like destiny has given us a second chance, and this time, we’re strongly set to achieve the success we've been striving for."
"We believe that sustainable, profitable growth should be the norm, not the exception," added Attila Sükösd, Founding Partner of i1x. "Our 'camel' philosophy prioritizes resilience and long-term value creation over the relentless pursuit of unicorn status."
i1x has already garnered attention from investors and partners, having secured strategic relationships with leading accelerators and entrepreneurial organizations. The studio is also in discussions with several universities and government entities to support the growth of the European and African startup ecosystems, starting with Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia.
i1x is a venture studio based in Vilnius, Lithuania, dedicated to supporting early-stage B2B startups and businesses. By providing access to shared resources, expertise, and networks, i1x enables entrepreneurs to build sustainable, profitable businesses in underserved markets. The studio's focus on emerging technologies and its "camel" philosophy set it apart in the venture building landscape.
