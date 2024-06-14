Dr. Jeff Woerner, Founder of Oculus Eyecare, Addresses the South Lake Union Chamber of Commerce at Community Meeting

Dr. Jeff Woerner founded Oculus Eyecare in Seattle after falling in love with the vibrant and heartfelt community of South Lake Union. Oculus Eyecare carries a carefully curated collection of luxury frames from independent designers like Caroline Abram.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jeff Woerner, OD, the founder of Oculus Eyecare, was a featured speaker at the South Lake Union Chamberof Commerce community meeting. Dr. Woerner, an esteemed optometrist and long-time South Lake Union resident, shared insights about his practice, community involvement, and the challenges and opportunities facing small businesses in the area.

In 2013, Dr. Woerner opened Oculus Eyecare, an optometry practice and optical boutique located in the vibrant community of South Lake Union. He moved to the Seattle area over 25 years ago and has been a part of the South Lake Union community for 17 years.

In his speech, Dr. Woerner detailed the unique aspects of Oculus Eyecare and highlighted his commitment to supporting other small businesses within the South Lake Union community. His practice offers comprehensive eye care services, including vision exams and medical eye care. Oculus Eyecare also features a curated selection of high-quality luxury glasses from independent designers. Dr. Woerner enjoys operating in such a dynamic neighborhood where he can serve local residents and workers while giving back to the community.

Dr. Woerner remains committed to supporting other small businesses within the optical industry. Oculus Eyecare collaborates with a family-owned optical lab in Wisconsin, an independently owned contact lens distributor, and several smaller independent frame vendors. This commitment to a small business ecosystem ensures a high level of personalized service and distinctive product offerings tailored to customer and patients' needs.

Dr. Woerner remains actively involved in the local community through events such as Bike to Work Day, Obliteride, and the South Lake Union Block Party. He emphasized the importance of the Chamber of Commerce in fostering networking and raising awareness for local businesses. He also addressed the challenges small businesses face, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. The difficulties include a tough climate, increased costs, neighborhood safety concerns, and the consolidation and influence of private equity firms.

Despite the challenges, Dr. Woerner remains optimistic about continuing to grow alongside the South Lake Union community while maintaining the professional and personal relationships he has built. He called on the Chamber of Commerce to advocate for improved public safety, better walkability, and enhanced bike infrastructure in the neighborhood. In his closing remarks, Dr. Woerner highlighted the importance of local support, encouraging residents to remember Oculus Eyecare when it’s time for an annual eye exam or new designer frames.

