Herbal medicinal product: Zingiberis rhizomaArray, F: Assessment finalised

The HMPC conclusions on the use of ginger medicines for the prevention of nausea and vomiting in motion sickness are based on their 'well-established use' in this indication. This means that there are bibliographic data providing scientific evidence of their effectiveness and safety when used in this way, covering a period of at least 10 years in the EU.

In its assessment, the HMPC considered a number of clinical studies with ginger, looking at its effectiveness in treating different conditions. In particular, ginger has been compared with placebo (a dummy treatment) or other treatments in the prevention of nausea and vomiting in motion sickness. The results showed that ginger was more effective than placebo and as effective as other medicines in preventing motion sickness.

The HMPC conclusions on the use of ginger medicines for the treatment of symptoms of motion sickness and of mild complaints affecting the stomach or gut are based on their 'traditional use' in these indications. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, these intended uses do not require medical supervision.

