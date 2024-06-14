Ilapit ang serbisyo sa tao' -- Bong Go assists indigent residents in Siargao Island

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit team aided impoverished residents in Dapa, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, on Tuesday, June 11. This showed his constant commitment to aiding the Filipino people in their recovery especially those in far-flung communities.

A total of 726 poor and indigent residents were assisted by the Malasakit Team and received vitamins, masks, bags, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs. The said initiative was held at Brgy. 1 Poblacion Covered Court.

"Ang ating dedikasyon sa serbisyong publiko ay mas lumalalim sa mga panahong tulad nito. Sa pamamagitan ng ating pagtutulungan, tiyak ang ating pag-ahon," said Go in a video message.

"Mga kababayan ko, magtulungan lang po tayo. Magbayanihan po tayo at magmalasakit po tayo sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Ginagawa po lahat ng gobyerno para po malampasan natin itong krisis na ito," he added.

Meanwhile, through the initiative of Mayor Abeth Matugas and in partnership with Sen. Joel Villanueva, the struggling residents received financial support from the government.

As he continues to prioritize the well-being of the Filipinos, Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered assistance to those in need of medical care and encouraged them to visit the Malasakit Centers in Surigao del Norte located at Siargao Island Medical Center in Dapa and Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City.

Established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide particularly poor and indigent patients with access to medical assistance programs.

To date, the program has established 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have helped more or less ten million Filipinos.

"Huwag ho kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa mga Malasakit Centers. Para po yan sa Pilipino. Nalulungkot po ako tuwing may mga nag-aalangan magpatingin sa doktor dahil natatakot sila sa babayaran sa hospital. Pangalagaan niyo po ang inyong kalusugan at ang Malasakit Center ay handang tumulong sa inyo," Go said.

The senator was also instrumental in the funding and passage of Republic Act 11500, which he principally sponsored that upgraded the Siargao District Hospital in Dapa, Surigao del Norte, into a Level II General Hospital and increased its bed capacity from 50 to 100. This established the Siargao Island Medical Center as a step towards enhancing medical infrastructure in tourist-heavy locations.

"Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na po ang magserbisyo. Kayo po ang nagbibigay lakas sa amin na makapagserbisyo pa po sa inyong lahat. Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat," Mr. Malasakit Go ended.