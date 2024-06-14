Attorney General James Announces Election Protection Hotline Ahead of June Primary Elections

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) will make its Election Protection Hotline available for the upcoming June 25, 2024 primary election and during New York’s early voting period, which runs from Saturday, June 15 through Sunday, June 23. The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including issues with voting absentee, by early mail ballot, or in-person at their polling place. A guide addressing frequently asked questions is also currently available to assist voters with the absentee or early mail ballot request process and voter registration issues in advance of the election.

“Access to the ballot box is the foundational right of our democracy,” said Attorney General James. “Our election protection hotline will be available to address challenges voters face and provide helpful guidance, regardless of whether they choose to vote early, by mail, or on election day. I am proud that my office continues to protect New Yorkers’ right to vote and encourage anyone experiencing problems to reach out to our hotline.”

New Yorkers are protected from voter intimidation, deception, and obstruction under state and federal law. Attorney General James urges voters experiencing problems voting to call the OAG hotline at (866) 390-2992, or submit a complaint online to request assistance.

The telephone hotline will be open between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM during early voting (Saturday, June 15 through Sunday, June 23), and between 6:00 AM and 9:00 PM on Election Day, Tuesday, June 25. The hotline will also be available on Wednesday, June 26 between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM to help voters who need assistance following Election Day. Written requests for assistance may be submitted at any time through the online form. Hotline calls and written requests for assistance are processed by OAG attorneys and staff.

The OAG has operated its Election Protection Hotline since November 2012. During previous elections, OAG fielded hundreds — and sometimes thousands — of complaints from voters across the state and worked with local election officials and others to address issues. The OAG has also taken legal action to protect against voter registration purges and to ensure that voters have adequate and equitable access to vote early as required by law.

All registered voters have the right to accessible elections. On Election Day, polls are required to be open from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and if voters are in line before closing, they must be allowed to vote. In addition, all registered voters have the right to vote free from coercion or intimidation, whether by election officials or any other person.

The OAG will receive and respond to election complaints relating to any of the statutes that OAG enforces, including the newly operative New York Voting Rights Act.

The OAG Election Protection Hotline is being coordinated by the Voting Rights Section, headed by Section Chief Lindsay McKenzie, with Assistant Attorneys General Bethany Perskie, Edward Fenster, Derek Borchardt, Vivian Michael, and Rebecca Culley; Senior Voting Rights Analysts Turquoise Baker and Jake Moore; and Administrative Assistant Trainee 2 Lyric Landon. The Voting Rights Section is part of the Civil Rights Bureau, overseen by Bureau Chief Sandra Park and Deputy Bureau Chief Travis England. The Civil Rights Bureau is a part of the Division for Social Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Meghan Faux and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.