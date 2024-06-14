Grand Opening of Spa Siam Orchid in San Mateo, California
Reception area showing hand made wallpaper, custom made porcelain desk, designer lights, marble flooring, natural bark wood panelling
Spa Siam Orchid announces the Grand Opening of its first luxury spa in San Mateo on June 18, 2024, at 3 PM, featuring a ribbon-cutting by Mayor Lisa Diaz Nash.
Opening Spa Siam Orchid is the realization of my vision to integrate luxury with wellness. It's a privilege to have Mayor Lisa Diaz Nash to officiate the grand opening of our new location.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spa Siam Orchid is excited to announce the grand opening of its first luxury spa on June 18, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The event to be held at 10 E Third Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401, will be marked by a special ribbon-cutting ceremony led by San Mateo Mayor Lisa Diaz Nash.
— Montakarn Phukab - Owner Spa Siam Orchid
The grand opening celebrates the introduction of Spa Siam Orchid to the residents of San Mateo, Burlingame, and Hillsborough, offering an exclusive experience of luxury treatments, in a serene and tranquil space. Guests will tour state-of-the-art facilities, see live demonstrations of traditional Thai massage techniques, and enjoy a selection of gourmet food and beverages.
Event Highlights:
• Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony: With Mayor Lisa Diaz Nash at 3:30 PM.
• Facility Tour: Explore the luxurious spa amenities.
• Live Demonstrations: Witness the art of traditional Thai massage.
• Refreshments: Enjoy gourmet food and beverages.
Key Participants:
• Lisa Diaz Nash - Mayor of San Mateo
• Montakarn Phukab, - Owner and Founder of Spa Siam Orchid
• Atinuch Worraruji, - Luxury Wellness & Design Consultant
• Liza Evans - Mount Street Design & Build
Montakarn Phukab, founder of Spa Siam Orchid, initially moved to the USA in 2002 to pursue language studies and subsequently discovered her passion for wellness and entrepreneurship. After opening three successful Thai massage salons in San Francisco and Walnut Creek, she identified San Mateo as the ideal location for a new luxury spa experience, culminating in the creation of Spa Siam Orchid.
This projects highlights the success of female entrepreneurs working together: Atinuch Worraruji - Luxury Wellness & Design Consultant and Liza Evans of Mount Street Design + Build for the design and construction.
